The Pet Shop Boys are postponing the UK arena tour until 2021

The Pet Shop Boys postpone the UK squad for the upcoming “Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live Tour” until 2021.

The duo was due to start a European tour in Berlin on May 1, 2020, but due to the prolonged coronary crisis, they had to postpone the dates to next year.

“In light of recent government recommendations regarding the current situation and the threat of COVID-19 worldwide, the Pet Shop Boys’ Dreamworld excursion can no longer begin as planned in May 2020, and deadlines are postponed,” the group said in an Instagram post .

“The European tour was scheduled to begin on May 1 in Berlin, but promoters are following government advice and are working on alternative dates to be announced soon. The UK show is now postponed to May 2021, with a full list of new dates below. the original dates will remain valid for the new dates, but a refund will be given if due.

“This delay is very disappointing for the Pet Shop Boys and their entire team and, of course, for those who have purchased tickets, but the circumstances require it. We look forward to seeing you in 2021 and still stay safe! “

The Pet Pet Boys show on June 9 on “Cork Live At The Marquee” is still going on as planned.

The new dates are as follows:

Friday, May 21, 2021 – A NEW LEGAL UNDER THE SECRET Utility Arena

Sat May 22, 2021 – HULL Bonus Arena

Sun May 23, 2021 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tue, May 25, 2021 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Friday, May 28, 2021 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Sat May 29, 2021 – BIRMINGHAM World Resorts Resorts

Sun May 30, 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

June, June 1, 2021 – TURNING BEAT

The transferred European dates for the group will soon be announced.

