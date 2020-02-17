[the-peter-mott-household:-new-jersey’s-underground-railroad-risk-free-haven]

LAWNSIDE, New Jersey — The Peter Mott Household in Lawnside, New Jersey is the oldest known residence to serve as a station on the Underground Railroad throughout the mid-1800s.

For Catherine Joyce Fowler of the Lawnside Historical Culture, possessing a piece of heritage like the Mott Household is vital so that anyone can comprehend the struggling and struggles her ancestors underwent throughout this interval in heritage.

“People today can come to get the come to feel of what it was like and the Lawnside Historical Society can convey to the story of Peter Mott and his spouse hiding people listed here in this dwelling in Lawnside, New Jersey,” said Fowler.

Peter Mott, a farmer, laborer, and Sunday college superintendent together with his spouse Elizabeth, offered slaves with refuge during the years major up to the Civil War.

“Staying a person who had spiritual values he thought it was not robbery to conceal individuals who needed a haven,” stated Fowler.

For Fowler, who excursions site visitors about the Peter Mott Property, anyone need to comprehend the history prior to the Civil Rights Movement.

“Younger men and women need to know where we arrived from. How we bought there, the wrestle, the numerous lives that ended up lost, the quite a few broken hearts, the a lot of damaged dreams, the quite a few instances you thought you would see your loved types all over again back in the plantation and they were not there they do not know what occurred to them,” mentioned Fowler.

The house is open to the general public on Saturdays from 12: 00 pm to three: 00 pm and for team tours by appointment.

