The Philadelphia 76ers are the Cleveland Browns of the NBA, says Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley launched a striking attack on the Philadelphia 76ers for his loss on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday-evening, comparing his former team with the NFL franchise, the Cleveland Browns.

The 76ers fell to a loss of 112-101 in Milwaukee, their fourth consecutive defeat that kept running away from the leading teams in the Eastern Conference.

Within NBABarkley, who spent eight of his 16 seasons in the NBA as a Sixers player, was frank in his criticism of Philadelphia, which was considered one of the favorites in the title at the start of the season, but currently on the sixth place is in the east.

“(At the start of the season) I chose the Sixers to reach the NBA Finals,” said Barkley. “I think they’re the softest team that has a lot of talent. They are the Cleveland Browns from the NBA. They have a lot of talent and talk, and that’s it.”

“Last summer I was in the Cleveland Browns car. They came to tell everyone how good they would be and then they were beaten in Game 1 and for the rest of the season.”



Joel Embiid shows his frustration about the loss of Philadelphia in Milwaukee

“The Philadelphia 76ers just talk. They are physically and mentally weak.

“Unfortunately in today’s sport we always blame the coach. Shaq always says that training doesn’t matter, but this team (76ers) has too many good players to (22-2) at home and (9-19) in the la to be highway.



Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers’ visit to the Milwaukee Bucks in week 16 of the NBA season

“That tells me they’re not mentally tough. If everyone makes you happy and you look at fans and you see your family and friends waving, it’s easy to play. But when people talk about you like a dog on the street.” way and no one applauds you, it’s when you discover how good your team is. “

Barkley’s internal analyst, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, gave a more measured response to Barkley’s evaluation of the 76ers, revealing that he had given advice to the team’s star players, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.



Ben Simmons waits at the scoring table before he enters the Milwaukee match

“I was in the Superbowl with Ben and Joel, right in between them,” said O & # 39; Neal. “I told them, & # 39; they must be together, I don’t want to hear an excuse about the coaches, I don’t want to hear anything about the two of you & # 39 ;.

“It has been shown that you do not have to be the best friend outside the field. You have to show respect and play on the field.”

“I’m not leaving and I call them soft, they have disappointed us a little. I think if they do, they can change it. It’s a simple solution.”

Barkley responded by arguing that the Sixers as a team had shown little response to the problems that their inconsistent performance has caused during the season.

“We said that for two months, three months,” he said. “At some point it is … you are who you are.

“(NFL Hall of Fame head coach) Bill Parcells, someone I really admire and respect, said,” I hate when teams say they are better than their record. “No, you are not! You are no better than your record. Your record is what it is. You always hear teams say that. It is not true.

