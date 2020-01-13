The Philippine authorities fear an impending outbreak and evacuate 450,000 people

Loading...

January 13 (UPI) – Officials in the Philippines have instructed nearly half a million people to evacuate on Monday due to the Taal volcano danger, which scientists believe could trigger a major eruption in the near future.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said 450,000 people were in the volcano’s 10-mile hazard zone and should be evacuated. The Luzon Island mountain threw pillars of ash into the sky on Sunday, but has not had a major eruption since 1977.

Officials raised the national alert after ash clouds spread for miles and Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport closed. Taal had to close several evacuation centers that were too close to the volcano.

The level 5 warning indicates that a dangerous outbreak is possible within hours or days. Officials have warned that a more violent outbreak is imminent.

Filipino Red Cross CEO Richard Gordon ordered thousands of masks to help residents near the ashes, which can cause difficulty breathing.

“The ashes will kill you, not the lava,” Joseph Michalski, director of the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at the University of Hong Kong, told CNN. “The ash flow of an exploding volcano can travel hundreds of kilometers an hour.”

The Philippine Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources said air quality in Taguig, Mandaluyong and Las Pinas has dropped to an “unhealthy” level.