The Philippines does not let residents return to volcanic homes and is looking for alternative homes

TAGAYTAY, PHILIPPINES – According to Filipino authorities, villagers are not allowed to return to an island with craters on Sunday, where an erupting volcano lies.

The Taal volcano has been simmering with smaller ash deposits in recent days after it erupted on January 12 with a gigantic cloud of steam and ash that drifted north and reached the capital, Manila, about 65 kilometers away. While the volcano remains dangerous and a large number of villagers are housed in shelters, officials have started to discuss post-eruption recovery.

Interior Minister Eduardo Ano said officials in Batangas province, where the volcano is located, have been asked to look for a safer, at least 3-hectare residential area for about 6,000 families who used to live in four villages, mainly as guides , Farmers and fishermen on the volcanic island. For safety reasons, the new residential area should be at least 17 km away from the restless volcano.

The island has long been declared a national park by the government and is not accessible to permanent villages. The state’s volcanic surveillance agency has separately identified the island as a permanent danger zone, but impoverished villagers have lived and worked there for decades.

“We have to enforce these rules once and for all because their lives are at stake,” Ano said, adding that tightly regulated tourism work could ultimately be allowed on the island without residents living there permanently.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a recommendation to turn the island into a “no man’s land”. However, he still has to issue formal guidelines. After a first visit last week, Duterte plans to return to the battered Batangas province on Monday to check the conditions of the displaced villagers, Ano said.

Though one of the smallest volcanoes in the world, the 311-meter tall valley is the second most active of 24 troubled Filipino volcanoes. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has set Taal and remote towns and cities at alarm level 4. This is the second highest warning. It indicates that a more dangerous explosion can occur in hours or days due to fewer but persistent earthquakes and other signs of unrest.

“They lived on the volcano itself with 47 craters. It is really dangerous. It’s like a gun is aimed at you, ”Renato Solidum, director of the Volcanology Institute, told The Associated Press.

A violent outbreak in 1965 killed more than 200 people in Taal, which exploded again in 1977. Officials from the government institute said they had already started giving signs of renewed turmoil in Taal in March last year to help local officials quickly prepare and evacuate thousands of villagers hours before the volcano erupted from the volcanic island ,

Lucia Amen, a 45-year-old mother of six, said she started packing clothes into bags in November after hearing from her children that her teachers had warned that the volcano would stop. When the volcano erupted, she said she was done with her family and quickly moved out of Laurel Town, which is near Volcano Island.

Amen cried quietly on Sunday when he attended the fair in an evacuation center in Tagaytay, Cavite province.

A Batangas senator, Ralph Recto, has recommended the setting up of a commission to oversee the restoration of the region destroyed by the volcano. It will resemble a government agency that was established north of Manila after Mount Pinatubo erupted in 1991.

Pinatubo, a long-standing volcano, blew up one of the largest volcanic eruptions in the 20th century, killed hundreds of people, and devastated the main rice-growing region of the Philippines.

The disaster-prone Philippines lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a series of faults around the sea basin, where many of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

