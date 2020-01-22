The photographer reports extensively on Jennifer Aniston’s and Brad Pitt’s reunion behind the scenes

The only thing fans will remember at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards was the sweet backstage reunion between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

Pitt was photographed when she applauded Aniston for winning the SAG Awards, and Getty Photographer Emma McIntrye was in the best position to capture the viral moment.

“This was my fourth year of shooting in this backstage position,” McIntyre said exclusively to People. “The moments are really happy and there are often encounters between winners in this area. I try to capture as many of these festive moments as possible.

“It’s always fun to capture spontaneous run-ins between actors.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston cross each other on the SAG red carpet. (Getty)

McIntyre was unaware of what was going on before Aniston won the best actress in a drama series for The Morning Show (titled Morning Wars in Australia) shortly after Pitt won the Best Actor Trophy in a supporting role for “It was once “Hollywood had won.

They had a touching reunion that made them smile, and Pitt lovingly reached for Aniston’s hand as she turned to go away.

“(They were both backstage) do the circuit of the award press,” said McIntyre. “Jennifer had just signed some posters for SAG and was about to go through the press line. I was running back and forth between the two backstage areas and had just taken a few pictures of Jennifer. I wanted to go when I saw Brad coming in sensed that there would be a photo-worthy moment. “

Brad Pitt is photographed and reaches for Jennifer Aniston’s hand when she leaves the SAG Awards. (Getty)

She was in the right place at the right time.

“He called ‘Aniston!’ and she turned and they hugged and congratulated each other, “McIntyre revealed. “It was a moment when two accomplished players recognized each other and were genuinely happy to see each other.”

Aniston and Pitt split in 2005 after five years of marriage. (Getty)

She added: “The moment was really touching and you could feel the respect between two people who have known each other for over 20 years and are both excellent in their field.”

It wasn’t long before the exes broke the internet and many fans expressed their desperation to see Aniston and Pitt together again.

Aniston and Pitt split in 2005 after five years of marriage. Pitt married Angelina Jolie and Aniston in 2015. The two couples have since separated.

