The pilot in a fatal helicopter crash in Hawaii had lost his license in 2010 due to drug use

LIHUE, HAWAII – A pilot flying a helicopter that crashed in Hawaii in December was stripped of his license to use marijuana in 2010.

The Federal Aviation Administration revoked Safari Helicopters pilot Paul Matero’s medical, commercial pilot and flight instructor certificates in June 2010, The Garden Island reported Wednesday.

After the positive drug test, Matero was issued a temporary “special exhibition” certification after a one-year waiting period, said FAA spokesman Ian Gregor.

“A specially issued medical certificate allows (the FAA) to limit the validity of the certificate to a shorter period than normal and to require the pilot to provide information that indicates that he continues to successfully fight an illness.” Gregor said in an email to The Associated Press Thursday. “Pilots who show sobriety over a long period of time can receive regular medical certification.”

The FAA granted Matero a standard license in 2012 after further tests.

“If a pilot’s license is revoked, it has to wait at least one year to apply for a new one. They won’t get the old one back, ”said Gregor Siad. “Applying for a new certificate requires that you go through the same tests that a first-time applicant would go through.”

The pilot was reinstated and returned to flight service after completing a drug abuse treatment program and receiving his renewed licenses, Safari spokesman Matt Barkett told The Garden Island newspaper.

Matero has flown about 5,000 hours since then, as required by state regulations, Barkett told the newspaper.

Barkett emailed a statement on behalf of the company to The Associated Press on Thursday that the one-time positive drug test for marijuana was the only drug-related injury the company has ever had.

Matero was “only reinstated by Safari after it had met all of the FAA reinstatement requirements,” the statement said. “Since his reintegration until the day of the accident, he has been subject to ongoing drug controls by the FAA and has been certified for the annual flight. No other pilot in the company’s history has failed a drug test. “

Travel helicopter companies have to do FAA-approved drug and alcohol testing, Gregor told the AP.

Matero and six passengers died when the helicopter crashed on a remote ridge on the island of Kauai the day after Christmas.

A hiker who was about 1.5 miles from the crash site told investigators that fog and rain at that time meant visibility was only about 6 meters, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.