The ‘Pine Tar Game’ items are auctioned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Nearly three decades ago, Royals star George Brett ran out of the visiting dugout at Yankee Stadium and came in the face of newcomer umpire Tim McClelland, instantly transforming what was a regular standard-season game in mid-July into an iconic moment in baseball history.

It became known as ‘The Pine Tar Game’. And now baseball fans can have a piece of history.

Later this month, a wealth of artifacts related to the groundbreaking game between the Royals and New York Yankees will be sold by Heritage Auctions. The highlight will be the sweater worn by Brett, which is expected to reach more than $ 100,000, but almost every other important piece of the game – except the bat, which is in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Museum in Cooperstown , New York – is on the auction block with the sale set to end the weekend of February 22.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbEHAsZxRYo (/ embed)

The game took place on July 24, 1983 and the Royals trailed 4-3 with two outs in the ninth inning. U.L. Washington was at first base when Brett Goose closed Gossage and apparently gave Kansas City the lead. That is when Yankees manager Billy Martin walked into the dugout, approached Tim McClelland and asked that Brett’s bat be examined.

Brett was known to use a lot of pine tar to improve his grip, and McClelland decided that the amount on his bat exceeded the allowable amount. He destroyed the home run, exclaimed Brett, and that gave the Yankees the win.

That made Brett furious and he had to be physically stopped by Royals manager Dick Howser and several others. The team filed a protest and the president of the American League Lee MacPhail upheld it and ordered the game to continue from the point of Brett’s home run on August 18. The Royals held onto the win.

“It’s just such a glorious freak out,” says Chris Ivy, director of sports memorabilia for Heritage Auctions, one of the world’s largest sports memorabilia and collective auction auction. “If you had a video of a famous person who was so deep in spirit, it would go ‘viral’, as the children say. That kind of passion and anger is generally recognized as fascinating.”

Brett drew and wrote his powder blue sweater with ‘The Pine Tar Game’ and the date. The ball hit by Brett for the home run is signed by both third baseman and Gossage. Brett drew another ball that was used to complete the game, while a letter written by MacPhail years later in which he auctioned his decision to defend the Royals’ protest against the game.

Those associated with the Royals – who are starting to sign up for Arizona spring training this week – still point to “The Pine Tar Game” as one of the iconic moments in the organization’s history, similar to the World Series – championships in 1985 and 2015.

“It’s because George is the best player ever – the best player for the royal family,” said Alex Gordon, the longest-running player on the team. “If you saw him play and see his energy and the fire with which he played, that (event) shows that. He hit the home run and was then thrown out. That energy was typically George. It is the iconic play for the Royals. “

Asked why the game remains such a moment in history, current CEO Dayton Moore said: “I think it has to do with the passion of the situation. It became an event because of George’s passion to find a way to win for his team. “

For years, the artifacts were owned by Barry Halper, a close friend of Brett and perhaps the greatest collector of baseball memorabilia in history. Halper eventually sold his collection at an auction for more than $ 20 million in the late 1990s, and the pieces from “The Pine Tar Game” are still owned by a private collector today.

The jersey is expected to reach six digits.

“It is the most famous moment of the most famous player of an entire franchise, and an event that almost every sports fan knows and enjoys. So that makes it a very desirable piece, “Ivy said about the Brett sweater.” Would I say that it means the same as a Jackie Robinson rookie jersey? I wouldn’t do that, but then I’m not from Kansas City. “