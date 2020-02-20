[The Pineapple Thief announce new album and most important ever tour]

[the-pineapple-thief-announce-new-album-and-most-important-ever-tour]

The PIneapple Thief



The Pineapple Thief have introduced what they’re calling their “most important at any time European” tour for September, October and November, as nicely as Turkish dates for January 2021. The band also introduced that they would be releasing a new album afterwards this yr.

At the exact time drummer Gavin Harrison is auctioning off just one of his drum kits which he utilized in his earlier times of Porcupine Tree to increase cash for the Many Sclerosis Culture. 

Harrison employed the Sonor Designer kit on the Porcupine Tree albums Deadwing (2005) and Concern Of A Blank Planet (2007), OSI’s Blood (2009) and Hearth Make Thunder (2011) and Steven Wilson’s 2008 debut solo album Insurgentes

You can see the drum kit under and bid on it.

Pineapple Thief tour dates


Sep 22: Glasgow St. Lukes, United kingdom


Sep 23: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland


Sep 24: Bristol SWX, United kingdom


Sep 25: Manchester, o2 The Ritz


Sept 26: London, o2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire


Sept 28: Toulouse, Metronum


Sept 30: Madrid, Caracol


Oct 01: Barcelona,- La Nau


Oct 02: Lyon, CCO Villeurbanne


Oct 03: Paris,, Elysee Montmartre


Oct 04: Stuttgart, Im Wizemann


Oct 06: Pratteln, Z7


Oct 07: Strasburg, La Laiterie


Oct 08: Bruxelles, Ancienne Belgique


Oct 09: Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria


Oct 10: Amsterdam, Paradiso


Oct 11: Mainz, KUZ


Nov 04: Rome, Auditorium Parco della Musica


Nov 05: Rome, Auditorium Parco della Musica


Nov 06: Trezzo sull’Adda (Milan), Are living Club


Nov 07: Roncade (Treviso), New Age


Nov 08: Munich, Technikum


Nov 10: Budapest, A38


Nov 11: Vienna, Szene


Nov 13: Bratislava, MMC


Nov 14: Ostrava, Brick Home


Nov 15:Dresden, Tante Ju


Nov 17: Krakow, Klub Studio


Nov 18: Warsaw, Stodola


Nov 19: Berlin, Kesselhaus


Nov 20: Hamburg, Fabrik


Nov 21: Copenhagen, Amager Bio


Nov 22: Gothenburg, Pustervik


Nov 24: Haugesund, Hovleriet


Nov 25: Oslo, Rockefeller


Nov 26: Stockholm, Nalen


Nov 28: Tampere , Olympia


Nov 29: Helsinki, Tavastia

2021


Jan 14: Istanbul, Dorok XL


Jan 15: Ankara , six: 45


Jan 16: Izmir – TK – Bought Out

Gavin Harrison

