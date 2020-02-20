[the-pineapple-thief-announce-new-album-and-most-important-ever-tour]

The Pineapple Thief have introduced what they’re calling their “most important at any time European” tour for September, October and November, as nicely as Turkish dates for January 2021. The band also introduced that they would be releasing a new album afterwards this yr.
At the exact time drummer Gavin Harrison is auctioning off just one of his drum kits which he utilized in his earlier times of Porcupine Tree to increase cash for the Many Sclerosis Culture.
Harrison employed the Sonor Designer kit on the Porcupine Tree albums Deadwing (2005) and Concern Of A Blank Planet (2007), OSI’s Blood (2009) and Hearth Make Thunder (2011) and Steven Wilson’s 2008 debut solo album Insurgentes.
You can see the drum kit under and bid on it.
Pineapple Thief tour dates
Sep 22: Glasgow St. Lukes, United kingdom
Sep 23: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland
Sep 24: Bristol SWX, United kingdom
Sep 25: Manchester, o2 The Ritz
Sept 26: London, o2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Sept 28: Toulouse, Metronum
Sept 30: Madrid, Caracol
Oct 01: Barcelona,- La Nau
Oct 02: Lyon, CCO Villeurbanne
Oct 03: Paris,, Elysee Montmartre
Oct 04: Stuttgart, Im Wizemann
Oct 06: Pratteln, Z7
Oct 07: Strasburg, La Laiterie
Oct 08: Bruxelles, Ancienne Belgique
Oct 09: Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria
Oct 10: Amsterdam, Paradiso
Oct 11: Mainz, KUZ
Nov 04: Rome, Auditorium Parco della Musica
Nov 05: Rome, Auditorium Parco della Musica
Nov 06: Trezzo sull’Adda (Milan), Are living Club
Nov 07: Roncade (Treviso), New Age
Nov 08: Munich, Technikum
Nov 10: Budapest, A38
Nov 11: Vienna, Szene
Nov 13: Bratislava, MMC
Nov 14: Ostrava, Brick Home
Nov 15:Dresden, Tante Ju
Nov 17: Krakow, Klub Studio
Nov 18: Warsaw, Stodola
Nov 19: Berlin, Kesselhaus
Nov 20: Hamburg, Fabrik
Nov 21: Copenhagen, Amager Bio
Nov 22: Gothenburg, Pustervik
Nov 24: Haugesund, Hovleriet
Nov 25: Oslo, Rockefeller
Nov 26: Stockholm, Nalen
Nov 28: Tampere , Olympia
Nov 29: Helsinki, Tavastia
2021
Jan 14: Istanbul, Dorok XL
Jan 15: Ankara , six: 45
Jan 16: Izmir – TK – Bought Out