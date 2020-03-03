[the-pinkerton:-warner-bros.-acquires-supernatural-western-for-terrible-robot]

Deadline is reporting that Warner Bros. has obtained Daniel Casey’s (F9, Kin, Eliminate or Be Killed) spec script for the supernatural western The Pinkerton for J.J. Abrams and his Poor Robotic banner. The project will be the to start with primary movie under Lousy Robot’s general deal with Warner Bros.

Relevant: REPORT: Mission: Impossible 7 Filming in Italy Halted

Aspects on the job are staying stored less than wraps apart from the movie currently being described as a “supernatural revenge-western hybrid.”

The Pinkertons were being a private security guard and detective company proven in the US by Scotsman Allan Pinkerton in 1850. Pinkerton became popular when he claimed to have foiled a plot to assassinate president-elect Abraham Lincoln, who later hired Pinkerton brokers for his personalized stability through the Civil War.

A single of the Pinkertons, a relative, was highlighted in David Milch’s HBO collection Deadwood. Sarah Paulson’s character Alice Isringhausen was linked to the Pinkertons and ruffled feathers with the town’s saloon operator and kingpin Al Swearingin.

Related: James Gunn Announced That The Suicide Squad Has Wrapped Filming

J.J. Abrams’ approaching initiatives also incorporate Lovecraft Country, Little Voice, Lisey’s Tale, Mission: Extremely hard seven and eight, Aporia, and more. Negative Robotic also a short while ago boarded Warner Bros.’ DC Comics title Justice League Dark for probable film and Television outings.

(Image by Karwai Tang/Getty Pictures)