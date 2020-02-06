The pitches of architect Helmut Jahn are meant to save the Thompson Center

Chicago-based architect Helmut Jahn made a passionate plea for the preservation of his James R. Thompson Center, Chicago’s state seat to be sold according to lawmakers, which could mean a date with the wrecking ball.

Jahn sent a 10-page document with renderings to the Chicago Sun-Times describing his proposal to adapt the building for offices, a hotel or perhaps coliving apartments. He also suggested removing the doors and making the atrium outside but sheltered space.

The Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St., opened in 1985 and is named after Gov. James Thompson, who supported Jahn’s modernist design as an expression of government transparency and connection to citizens. But it has suffered from years of postponed maintenance and government employees have reported persistent noise and temperature control issues.

“Demolition and replacement would not only take a long time, but strive for high density without taking public benefits into account,” Jahn said. “We no longer need larger buildings, but buildings that improve the public space. Examples in many cities show that a sensitive re-use of buildings has yielded better results than replacing them. I make this plea, not just because I want the Thompson Center to be preserved. I am convinced that in today’s profit-oriented property market there is no hope of replacing the building that Governor Jim Thompson called his own. By choosing the right design, he opened the government to the public. “

His plans would be Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desire to get top dollar for the building and thwart the entire site in the Loop. He said that moving state offices in Chicago would save $ 17 million a year. Bruce Rauner’s former government officials estimate that the state could get $ 200 million for the property, but it would be less advisable if a buyer could not knock it down for a new high-rise.

An assistant from Jahn said he has distributed around 20 copies of his proposal, and the architect was traveling and not available for immediate comment. The public’s feelings about the building have often been divided, but curators have worked on support to save it. Some have guided public tours of the building.

“The governor is determined to sell the Thompson Center to offer the best value to taxpayers,” Pritzker’s office said in a statement. It said delayed maintenance would cost more than $ 320 million to resolve.

“For the purposes of the state, the facility is larger than necessary, and the Department of Central Management Services is working quickly to identify a developer by the end of the year,” the governor’s office said.

His administration hired a team in December led by Ernst & Young Infrastructure Advisors to manage a sale.

Maurice Cox, mayor of mayor Lori Lightfoot, spoke last month about intrigues with the idea of ​​keeping the building, but made no promises. “I am absolutely fascinated by the Thompson Center question and the idea that a postmodern icon is now considered historic,” he said in the Sun-Times podcast “The Fran Spielman Show.”

“We’re going to work with the governor’s office to make sure the best happens there,” Cox added. The city has zoning authority over the property.

Jahn said: “Governor Pritzker has the opportunity, after years of neglect by his predecessors, to lead the sale of the Thompson Center by revitalizing it. Properly redesignating the building can go beyond what the building once was, making it better, more public and a place where you want to work, spend the night, live or just visit and feel good. “