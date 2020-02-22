[the-pizza-push-closes-in-bakersfield]

Pizza store closes, but unclear if it is really everlasting or just non permanent

The fate of a pizzeria in Northwest Bakersfield is up in the air.

The Pizza Push on Brimhall and Allen streets seems to be shut.

A signal on its doors explained it was closed for routine maintenance, but its Yelp website page claims it’s completely shut.

17 News attempted getting in touch with the cafe and messaged them on their social media pages, but haven’t recieved a response.

The Pizza Press is a compact chain of construct-your-possess pizzas. The Bakersfield site opened two yrs back.