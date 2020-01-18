The planned online system will connect food banks with manufacturers and retailers

The Ministry of Agriculture will launch an online system in 2020 to connect the governing bodies of the food banks with the food donors to help people and families in need to reduce food waste, officials said on Saturday.

As part of the planned system, food manufacturers and retailers will provide information such as the type, quantity and delivery time of the food leftovers, while the food bank operators and social services will provide the details of the food needed, officials said.

The system makes it easier for donors and recipients to connect based on the information they collect.

“Many companies are reluctant to donate food because they could be diverted to other channels,” said an official from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The new system “can help companies get information such as recipients and the amount of food they need, so they feel safe when they donate food,” the official said.

First, the ministry is considering operating the system in each of the country’s 47 prefectures.

The number of companies operating food banks nationwide rose in 2019 from 12 in fiscal year 2008 to 105.

Large companies such as the convenience store operator Lawson Inc. and the fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken Japan Ltd. provide food for the needy via food banks.

However, the impact on reducing food waste across the country was small.

The amount of food used by food banks is around 4,000 tons per year. However, according to the Ministry of Environment, a total of 6.43 million tons of food – or 51 kilograms per inhabitant – went to waste in Japan in the 2016 financial year, which corresponds to roughly the same annual rice consumption in the country.

“The reality is that the amount of food donated is largely less than necessary,” said an organization that is committed to promoting food banks nationwide.

