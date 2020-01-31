The PlayStation streaming service Vue is shutting down

Thursday is the last day of PlayStation Vue’s existence.

As of Friday, users will have to look for a new way to stream their favorite cable networks. Sony, which announced the closure in October, said it would close Vue due to rising content costs and said it would focus more on its core gambling business.

Vue was available as an internet-enabled app for a range of devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Sony’s PlayStation consoles. The cheapest package for a few dozen channels and a DVR started at $ 49.99 a month.

The service was exposed to fierce competition in early 2015 as a number of other cable cutter packages came on the market at the same time. For example, Dish Networks Sling, Hulu started live TV, Google’s YouTube TV and AT & T’s former name DirecTV Now (now AT & T TV Now) within two years. (AT & T owns the CNN parent company WarnerMedia.)

The service from Sony has never prevailed. The research company eMarketer recently estimated that Vue had 800,000 subscribers. The most popular service on live TV is Sling with 2.4 million subscribers.

The growth of these services is being driven by people looking for cheaper alternatives to cable or satellite television. However, the prices for program license agreements continue to rise and companies pass the prices on to customers, which leads to price increases. Hulu announced two price increases for its live TV service last year.

There are still more people using old-fashioned cable and satellite services than what the new streaming competitors are offering. EMarketer estimates that the number of U.S. households with pay TV was 86.5 million last year, compared to only 9.1 million with a cable cutter package.

Here are some of Vue’s biggest competitors.

Sling TV

Sling has the largest selection of all packages, starting at $ 30 a month. The service is easily customizable as it sells additional packages with channels for sports or international networks that start at an additional $ 5 a month.

AT&T Now

The cheapest package now costs $ 65 a month. It contains HBO. more than 45 channels and a DVR that offers 20 hours of shows. There’s also a sports-related package for $ 80 a month with 60 channels.

Hulu with live TV

Hulu combines its on-demand service with live TV channels for $ 54.99 a month. It has more than 60 channels and a DVR with 50 hours of storage.

YouTube TV

The Google service costs $ 49.99 a month for more than 70 channels and a DVR with unlimited storage.