The pleasure of watching the sky go by

One of the most striking side effects of the isolation of people in their regions during the Covid-19 pandemic was the growing appreciation of the natural world around us. Nature organizations around the world have responded by helping people identify birds, flowers, trees and insects in their nearby gardens, backyards or green spaces.

People have also shared beautiful images of the sky at different times of the day on social media – often amazed by the lack of smoke trails in the blue skies or through various cloud formations.

Historically, farmers and other outdoor workers could predict the weather based on their understanding of the different clouds (see panel). Often it was an untrained skill that outdoor workers acquired through experience. Sailors, mountaineers and other outdoor sports enthusiasts are also often good at predicting storms or weather changes, although most people are now guided by weather alerts on their phones or from weather reports.

Members are united in the belief that clouds are the most dynamic, evocative and poetic aspects of nature

The Irish Cloud Appreciation Society has noticed a substantial increase in page views on its website since the Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland. The company, founded in 2010 by culinary writer Sally McKenna and life skills teacher Hans Wieland, encourages people to look up in the clouds as a way to relax.

“Read a poem”

Wieland says that looking at the clouds is like “reading a poem”. Initially, he observed the clouds to understand the weather, but over time, he watched them for pure pleasure.

“Cloud collection is an excellent de-stressing activity in these miserable times. Me and others we use the little Cloud Appreciation Society booklet called The Cloud Collector’s Handbook. It’s like collecting stamps, and there’s also a CloudSpotter app, where you can collect clouds and get points for each one, ”says Wieland.

English author Gavin Pretor-Pinney founded the Cloud Appreciation Society in 2005. This membership-based online club (cloudappreciationsociety.org) now has more than 50,000 members from 120 countries around the world.

“We have always maintained that a moment each day, head in the clouds, helps you keep your feet on the ground. The members are united in the conviction that clouds are the most dynamic, evocative and poetic aspects of nature, “said Pretor-Pinney, who, in addition to writing The Cloud Collector’s Handbook, is the author of The Cloudspotter’s Guide (2006) and Wave. Watcher’s Companion (2010).

Members of the Cloud Appreciation Society (who pay around € 30 per year to become a member) receive daily emails that share photos of striking cloud formations, quotes from literature or poetry on the clouds, clouds In art or a scientific fact on the clouds.

Pretor-Pinney also broadcasts a “cloud per day” live at 6 p.m. on the company’s Facebook page.

Writing notes

He says that during the Covid-19 pandemic, members of the company wrote notes of their appreciation for the daily cloud email it sends. “One member said that one good thing in his day was that his family was symptom-free and another was the daily cloud-a-day email which is a great respite in the world today.

“Another said that the email brought warmth, comfort and beauty to their day while another thanked me for making them look up in a short time.”

Pretor-Pinney says he founded the organization because the clouds have a bad press and are often not noticed until they block the sun. “People talk about being under a cloud when they are depressed or how dark clouds on the horizon mean bad news, but most people also have a strange affection for clouds”, he says.

In an optimistic speech by Ted on the Cloud Appreciation Society, Pretor-Pinney points out that clouds are the most “egalitarian of nature because we all have a fantastic view of the sky”.

He argues that we don’t have to rush away from familiar places to exotic places to be surprised.

If you consider the shapes you see in the clouds, it will save you money on psychoanalysis bills

“There is nothing more stimulating or nourishing for an active and curious mind than being surprised or surprised when you go out and pay attention to what is so commonplace that most people miss it,” says- he.

“It is a part of nature that comes to us. Even from a window, the sky gives you the opportunity to change your perspective and connect with nature without going anywhere. “

Uplifting

Pretor-Pinney describes the clouds as “the elementary forces that animate our atmosphere” or “expressions of the moods of the atmosphere”. And in his uplifting and fun discussions (easily accessible on YouTube), he playfully identifies all kinds of human and non-human characters in different cloud formations sent by members around the world.

“Clouds are for dreams, and their contemplation benefits the soul. If you look at the shapes you see in the clouds, it will save you money on psychoanalysis bills, ”he jokes.

Pretor-Pinney easily recognizes that you are not going to change the world by lying on your back and looking at the sky. However, he believes that the very uselessness of cloud observation explains precisely why it is so important.

“The digital world conspires to make us feel constantly busy, and sometimes we need an excuse to do nothing. Cloud spotting justifies doing nothing, “says Pretor-Pinney, who was also co-founder of the British magazine The Idler in 1993.

In the end, no one is asking you to change the world while you watch the clouds. It’s just an opportunity to take the time to let your imagination run wild. Who knows, the experience could even trigger a radical idea or a creative impulse.

Cloud Spotting for Beginners

There are four main types of clouds, sometimes sub-classified into 10 different types of clouds. There are also other rarer and more unusual cloud formations that do not fall into this classification. However, it’s probably best to start by identifying the four main types that are distinguished by their elevation and shape, whether they are tufts, continuous layers, or wispy streaks.

Cumulus: Light, fluffy clouds that look like cotton tufts. These clouds are usually a sign of good weather and are best for finding shapes.

Stratus: Large low clouds with zigzag lines and horizontal layers, which are sometimes a sign of fog.

Cirrus: Thin wispy strands of cloud are generally seen at higher altitudes. These clouds are a sign of good weather.

Nimbus: Big dramatic rain or snowy clouds.

