[The plot of land in in between 2 shops on sale in Croydon for in excess of £1 million]

A plot of land in in between two stores in Croydon is on sale for around £1 million.

We all know that London assets price ranges are sky large, but this would seem substantial even for the cash.

The plot of land on London Highway in Croydon is asking for provides in the area of £1,400,000 by means of Rightmove .

And all it is now is a space in between two buildings and piles of garbage. Sitting in concerning Cake Zone and beauty salon Helena McRae, it appears desolate at the moment.

This is wherever the plot of land is

At present authorization has been granted to create up to 9 flats in the room, with the possible that permission for two far more will be given.

Scheduling permission has also been granted for 300m squared of commercial buildings, such as A1 retail and A2 money and skilled products and services

It is really just a pile of rubbish correct now

The area is fairly fascinating, only a quick walk to West Croydon station, which is a railway, bus and tram quit all in a single. Centrale and Reeves Corner on the tram are also close.

There are also decent rail inbound links in this article, with quick access to both London Bridge and London Victoria. In truth, the journey time to Victoria is only about 16 minutes -perfect for individuals commuting into Central London.

The spot that the web-site covers has been calculated at 297.39m squared.

Are you tempted?

