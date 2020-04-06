The plot receives all also serious in ‘Thief River Falls’

Book Evaluation

“THIEF RIVER FALLS”

By Brian Freeman

(Thomas & Mercer, $24.95)

Quality: A

How a lot tragedy can just one lady take?

Lisa Ability is a author whose most current guide (also termed “Thief River Falls”) has been offered to a best film generation enterprise. She should really be on cloud nine. But a sequence of personalized losses has plunged her into despair. A movie star in her hometown (yet again, Thief River Falls), she shies absent from focus and buys a remote farmhouse, where she lives by itself.

But she has not constantly been by yourself. Her childhood sweetheart-turned-spouse, Danny, died 10 a long time ago, and she has by no means gotten around it. Both of those her dad and mom are lifeless, and her beloved twin brother, Noah, is in California.

Then, on a cold northern Minnesota evening, a boy of about 10 exhibits up on her house. He’s bleeding and clad in a soiled T-shirt and denims. He tells Lisa he does not know his name or how he obtained there, but he understands he’s in danger. When she commences to connect with the police, the boy panics and claims they are the ones striving to kill him.

Lisa gives the boy a title: Purdue, from her bestselling thriller. With each other they try to escape Thief River Falls, working into terrible man right after negative dude right until it’s very clear they just cannot get out of town. And as their misadventures multiply, it dawns on Lisa that they are living practically the precise plot line of her novel.