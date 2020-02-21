[the-point-new-music-awards-and-other-occasions-postponed-because-of-to-concerns-about-new-spread-of-coronavirus]

On February 21, The Fact New music Awards declared that it will be postponing its awards ceremony, originally prepared for February 29.

The selection was announced by the organizing committee after South Korea described a new surge of coronavirus (COVID-19) instances this 7 days, bringing its total to 204. The committee will share information about refunds for tickets and occasion lotteries subsequent 7 days. If the date for the postponed ceremony is established, it will be unveiled through The Truth Audio Awards’ official website.

The Actuality Audio Awards was slated to get spot at the Gocheok Sky Dome on February 29, with attendees like BTS, Tremendous Junior, MONSTA X, Two times, Red Velvet, MAMAMOO, and extra scheduled to execute.

Before this week, the “SBS Tremendous Concert in Daegu,” scheduled to choose spot on March 8, was also postponed. Most of the new surge of coronavirus circumstances in South Korea have occur from Daegu and nearby regions.

JANNABI also canceled their Daegu live performance that was scheduled to choose put on February 29 and March one.

2PM’s Wooyoung, who is scheduled to be discharged from armed forces support on February 28, will no longer be holding an function to rejoice his discharge.

In Seoul, SF9 postponed their supporter assembly, scheduled for February 23. Singer Ruel, scheduled to conduct in South Korea on February 27, has postponed his live performance to September 18. Lee Hae In has quickly postponed her “Youth Salon” situations, which are a collection of fan meetings she has been keeping considering that 2019.

The Channel A drama “Touch” postponed the wrap party originally planned for February 20. tvN’s “Problematic Men” has resolved to briefly prevent filming and take a split, citing fears around the unfold of coronavirus as the major purpose.

JYP Entertainment announced that GOT7 will be suspending their sixth admirer meeting, “GOT7 ♥ I GOT7,” originally scheduled for March 14.

Source (1) (two) (3) (four) (five) (six) (seven) (8) (9) (10) (11)