The Pointe Coupee school board hears parents and teachers, but doesn’t address the budget shortage

NEW ROADS – More than 100 people came to the Pointe Coupee School Board on Thursday to discuss how a $ 1.5 million hole could be put in the system budget. Those who didn’t fit in the room listened from the hallway.

On the agenda was Superintendent Kim Canezaro’s suggestion to reduce the deficit. Her plan included several points, including the closing of Rougon Elementary and Upper Pointe Coupee Elementary. Canezaro also suggested switching from Tuesday to Friday into a four-day class.

Parents and teachers mainly focused on the planned closings of the two primary schools.

“A good portion of our school population comes to us at choice,” said a Rougon teacher. You decide to be with us. You want to be in Rougon with us.

“I don’t want to sit here and tell you how wonderful our staff and all of our services are,” said one member of the Upper Pointe Coupee Elementary. “I want you to look at our babies. I want you to see them in the classroom. I want you to talk to them.”

“How are you going to make me and my classmates successful at another school?” Asked a Rougon student the school management. “We are a family at Rougon. We feel safe here and grew up here.”

Another question for the board members was: “Why do our children have to be victims?” I know we can do something instead of closing Upper Pointe Coupee. “

In the end, the board decided to make decisions about closings or other cost-saving measures or to suspend them temporarily. For some teachers, this decision creates uncertainty.

“We can’t sit around all summer waiting for us to know if we have a job,” said Kelsey Platt, a kindergarten teacher at Rougon. “It doesn’t work that way. If we only have it in mind from tonight, it’s hard.”

Canezaro did not answer media questions about their plans and instead suggested that WBRZ speak to CEO Tom Nelson.

“We want to keep all schools open, but we have to do something to keep our budgets balanced,” Nelson said. “We have a deficit of $ 1.5 million. We have to do something, we have to cut somewhere.”

Board members proposed setting up a committee to develop deficit reduction proposals. Each member selects two members to work with the committee. The cost-cutting measures are expected to be on the agenda of the Executive Board again in the next two months.