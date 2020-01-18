The points were violated in the riots in Beirut

Dense white smoke covered downtown Beirut near Parliament on Saturday (local time) when police and demonstrators took part in confrontations in which groups of young men hurled stones and firecrackers at police officers who reacted with water cannons and tear gas.

The violence began after some demonstrators started throwing stones at police officers stationed near the Parliament building, while others removed street signs, metal barriers, and branches from trees and threw them at security forces. (EPA)

Some protesters had to throw up on the street after breathing in the gas.

The clashes took place against the backdrop of a rapidly worsening financial crisis and a continuing deadlock in the formation of a new government after the cabinet led by Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned in late October.

Lebanon has witnessed three months of protests against the political elite that has ruled the country since the end of the civil war from 1975 to 1990.

The demonstrators accuse politicians of widespread corruption and mismanagement in a country where one of the world’s largest debt ratios has accumulated.

The demonstrators called for a “We won’t pay the price” demonstration on Saturday afternoon in relation to debt of approximately $ 87 billion or more than 150 percent of GDP.

When riots broke out in central Beirut, thousands of other demonstrators from three different parts of the city later came to join the demonstration. They were later dispersed and chased by police into nearby Martyrs Square, which was a center for protests.

The Lebanese security forces urged all peaceful demonstrators to “immediately exit the area of ​​unrest for their own security”. It added that some police officers treated in hospitals were attacked by demonstrators in the medical centers.

As the clashes continued, two dozen men believed to be parliament guards attacked and set fire to the protesters’ tents in Martyrs Square. A gas bottle exploded in one of the tents. The fire spread quickly and charred a nearby shop.

Panic and anger hit the public as their local currency, which has been pegged to the dollar for more than two decades, was brought to its knees. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 60 percent of its value on the black market in recent weeks.

In the already heavily indebted country, which relies on imports for most of its basic goods, the economy has not grown and foreign inflows have dried up.

In the meantime, banks have introduced informal capital controls that limit the withdrawal of dollars and foreign transfers.

Earlier this week, demonstrators carried out vandalism in a main business district in Beirut, which was mainly directed against private banks.

Prime Minister-elect Hassan Diab was expected to announce an 18-member cabinet on Friday. However, at the last minute there were disputes between political groups, which undermined his latest attempt.