The polar vortex was previously absent in most of the winter in the United States, which led to a very warm January.

The east coast through the central and southern plains recorded temperatures well above normal at the end of the month. The average temperature was also above normal in the inner parts of the West.

February is forecast to begin more unusual warming in the plains and east. However, some changes are expected over the course of the second month of the year.

The colder air, which is expected to cut into the central states in the first half of next week, could be a sign of an even more brutal Arctic air that could settle later in the month.

“We anticipate strong arctic air pressures into the US in the second and third week of February when the polar vortex shifts or weakens in the first week of February,” said AccuWeather, leading long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

When the polar vortex – an accumulation of bitter air that often sits above the North Pole in winter – becomes weaker or longer, the cold air that is normally trapped over the Arctic Circle can eventually loosen and migrate south.

There is at least one factor that counteracts a proliferation of cold air in the eastern states, particularly across the southeast and the central Atlantic.

In the Southwest Atlantic, there was an area of ​​high pressure at most levels of the atmosphere this winter – and it has helped supply the east coast with mild air. Signs of this are that this pattern could continue throughout much of February.

“For this reason, we expect the upcoming large release of the Arctic air to target the western and northern plains first, where it may last longer in February,” said Pastelok.

“While much colder air could enter the eastern states from mid to late February, there is some uncertainty as to how long this will last and / or how serious it can be, depending in part on the continuing high pressure area over the east coast of the southwestern Atlantic.” said Pastelok.

The last significant shift in the polar vortex occurred from mid to late November, which triggered the outbreak of cold from late November to early December.

While some major Arctic outbreaks have hit much of the United States in recent years, it is rare for the bottom 48 states to be cold at the same time. Typically, cold air penetrates one third to two thirds of the adjacent states because other regions stay warmer than average. So if cold air spreads across the western and central states, the east or southeast would tend to stay warmer longer.

“No matter what happens, we don’t see a six to eight-week eruption of Arctic air, which is usually the case with a polar vortex shift, but during cold periods of seven to 14 days or less,” said Pastelok.

“There can still be a few days and nights of cold air creeping into the southeast with frost or frost, and that could be a problem if the leaves and flowers bloom two to three weeks ahead of schedule,” he added ,

The warmth that sets in early next week is likely to exacerbate this anomaly.

The spread of colder air to the central states and possibly to the northeast could build an active storm trail in February. Depending on which side of the temperature contrast zone there are locations, it is determined where areas with heavy snow, ice and rain occur.

Inland snowfall was generally near average, with a few below average snowfalls in cities like Chicago.

Much of the northern level of the central states has so far received an above-average amount of snow with almost above-average snow for the northern level of the northeast. However, a final drought of snow has emerged over much of the central Appalachian Mountains to the mid-Atlantic and southern coasts of New England.

Only half a centimeter of snow fell on Philadelphia, compared to a seasonal average of almost ten centimeters at the end of January. Perennial snow spots such as South Bend, Ind.; Erie Pennsylvania; Cleveland and Buffalo, N.Y.; have had 25 to 50 percent of the average snowfall so far.

Very few cities have received above-average amounts of snow, and most of them are in the north of New England.

At least for skiers, snowmobilers, and snow lovers in general, there is still hope for more white stuff in some areas of the low-snow zone if the cold press and the storm streak fail to materialize. But even if winter storms take an ideal path, there is no guarantee that storms will bring snow to everyone.

In the meantime, house and business owners save their heating costs from the Central and Eastern European countries, whereby the temperature deviations in January were significantly above normal.