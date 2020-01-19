The police are firing tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

The police fired tear gas on Sunday to distribute thousands of anti-government protesters who had gathered in a central park in Hong Kong, but later walked the streets, barricaded roads and sprayed buildings.

Before the demonstration began, the police immediately intervened when the rally became a spontaneous march. Various units of police in riot equipment were chased by protesters and various arrests were made.

A water cannon wagon drove through central streets, flanked by an armored jeep, but was not used.

Organizers initially applied for a permit for a march, but the police only agreed to a static rally in the park and said earlier marches have become violent.

As soon as protesters walked into the street, some of them, wearing completely black clothes, barricading the roads with umbrellas and street furniture, digging stones from the sidewalk and breaking into traffic lights.

The police said in a statement that two police officers were attacked by liaison officers with wooden sticks and head injuries. They also said that some protesters threw water bottles at some other officers who carried out a ‘stop and search’ operation.

“In view of the violent incidents, police have asked the organizer to stop the public meeting … and encourage participants to … leave the area by public transport,” the statement said.

People respond to tear gas fired by the police to disperse the crowd. (Philip Fong / AFP via Getty Images)

The “Universal Siege Against Communism” demonstration was the last in a ruthless series of protests against the government since June, when Hong Kongers took to the streets to express their anger over a revoked extradition law.

The protests, which have since expanded to include requirements for universal suffrage and an independent investigation into police handling of the demonstrations, had lost some of their intensity in recent weeks.

In a clear new tactic, the police appeared in riot equipment in advance, with officers performing “stop and search” operations in the vicinity of expected demonstrations.

People participate in a “universal siege of communists” in Chater Garden in Hong Kong. (Philip Fong / AFP via Getty Images)

“Everyone understands that there is a risk of stop-and-search or mass arrests. I appreciate that Hong Kong people are still bravely coming out despite the risk,” said organizer Ventus Lau.

On January 1, a march of tens of thousands of people with police ended and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The meeting in the park was initially relaxed, with many families with children listening to speeches by activists.

In a corner, a group of volunteers set up a stand where people could leave messages on red cards to send the Lunar New Year to those who were arrested. A read: “Hong Kongers will not give up. The future belongs to the youth.”

Hong Kong authorities have arrested more than 7,000 people, many on charges of riots that can carry prison sentences of up to 10 years. It is unclear how many are still in custody.

Anger grew over the months because of the perception that Beijing was strengthening its hold on the city, which was transferred from the United Kingdom to China in 1997 in a deal that ensured it enjoyed liberties that were not available on the mainland.

Beijing denies interference and blames the West for causing unrest.