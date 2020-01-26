The police are looking for a shooter who opened fire after a party in a restaurant

The authorities in North Carolina are investigating a gunshot that occurred shortly after midnight in a restaurant in Salisbury and injured nine people, at least six of whom were bullet wounded, police said.

The incident happened after a party in Thelmas Down Home Cooking, which is on a commercial street in the city of 34,000. Salisbury is approximately 45 miles northeast of Charlotte.

A victim was shot in the chest, the Salisbury police said in a statement, while five others were treated for gunshot wounds at the Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. A seriously injured victim was flown to the Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.

The most seriously injured victim is in a stable condition, the police said.

Three other victims suffered unspecified injuries. Police previously said two people were kicked and another was treated for anxiety.

The shooting scene is still being investigated. The police have not released any information on suspects or motives. They ask everyone with cell phone footage or photos to report.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation can help.

