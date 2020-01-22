The police caught 1,480 stowaways hoping to leave the Dutch ports last year

Port and military police officers caught 1,480 people last year trying to hide in containers and trucks to get to Britain, an increase of just over 100 over 2018.

Most were Albanian and Afghan nationals, the broadcaster NOS reported on Wednesday.

However, the number of people caught boarding DFDS Seaways ferries from IJmuiden to Newcastle declined sharply – 325 from 475 in 2018.

“There were more stowaways,” DFDS director Ralph Bosman told the broadcaster. “It used to be mostly groups. Although we saw some large groups of 20 to 30 people this year. “

In early November, 11 men, a woman and four young people, one of whom is said to have clutched a teddy bear, were found in a truck heading for Newcastle.

Later that month, 25 stowaways were found in a refrigerated truck on a DFDS freight ferry that ran from Vlaardingen to England. Most of them said they were from Iraq and Kuwait.

And in August, 27 Vietnamese citizens were found in a refrigerator truck in Hook of Holland, including a number of children. An Irish truck driver was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking.

The Justice Department informed NOS that the number of blind passengers varies from year to year. Officials are planning to step up their controls, including more dog patrols, the broadcaster said.

