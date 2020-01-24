The police collect 42 million RM Malaysia in five days

Traffic will be monitored from Sungai Buloh R&R on the North-South Expressway on June 8, 2019. Op Selamat 16/2020, which started on January 18 in connection with the celebration of the Chinese New Year, will continue until February 1. – Picture of Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, January 24 – Over 42 million RM were successfully collected within five days from January 18 through online payments with a 50 percent discount.

Datuk Azisman Alias, director of the Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department, said that 402,714 subpoenas, the highest number of which exceeded the maximum speed of 64.8 percent, were resolved by offenders during the campaign.

“The implementation of the 50 percent discount via the e-payment method was positively received not only by locals, but also by foreigners who wanted to pay their traffic demands.

“Based on the statistics, 1,712 traffic requests were also handled by Singaporeans,” he said today at a special press conference in Bukit Aman.

On the first day of the campaign alone, 77,252 subpoenas were paid with a payment of RM 8 million.

However, he said that more than 57 million traffic offenders’ pending subpoenas involving various crimes from 2009 to last year had not yet been paid.

He said that if the subpoenas were settled by the traffic offenders, it would be helpful for the government, since the amount was estimated at RM 1 billion.

In the six days of Op Selamat 16/2020, in connection with the Chinese New Year, which started from Saturday to yesterday, 10,323 traffic accidents involving 15,888 vehicles were recorded, according to Azisman.

He said there were also 82 fatal accidents with 86 deaths.

Op Selamat 16/2020, which was launched on January 18 in connection with the celebration of the Chinese New Year, is to continue until February 1. – Bernama