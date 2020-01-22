The police in Tampa need your help finding a cyclist

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – He is a mysterious man who terrorizes innocent people in Tampa and does his dangerous dirty work when people are busiest and most vulnerable – parking in a popular garage.

The police in Tampa tell you that the guy with a revolver robbed the people on the second floor of the garage during the day. Then he uses a unique getaway car.

His Bicycle.

It happens in Ybor City in the parking lot on Palm Avenue. However, the man made a mistake that could open the case wide as detectives track him down.

The only thing this guy left behind is what might catch him – his image.

He is caught in front of the camera and has taken surveillance pictures with his bike.

Michelle Epping is a mother of two who works in a law firm in Ybor and parks in the parking lot on Palm Avenue every day. She also happens to be a former military soldier and says that she learned a lot of things during basic training, one of which is the greatest situational awareness.

Keeping an eye out, she says, is key. Always.

“I don’t play on my phone when I go to work, and I also try to connect with a crowd,” said Michelle.

The same applies to Gilberto Pedoza, a former New Yorker who now lives in Tampa. He says he always looks around, especially when he parks in the garage on Palm Avenue.

“Consciously, super consciously, especially Ybor. You have to know where you are going, you know? You have to be aware, ”the Tampa father told us.

For the time being, the mysterious man in Ybor remains at large.

The Tampa police hope that someone will recognize him from the surveillance material. Criminal officers consider him dangerous and want to let him off the street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.