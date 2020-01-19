The police investigated after the dog was thrown from the 30 meter flyover

(Photo: Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WFLA) – Police in Knoxville, Tennessee are looking for the person who kicked a puppy off a flyover in the middle of the night.

“The unthinkable happened around 3 am this morning when someone threw this cute puppy off the Alcoa Highway flyover near Tyson Park,” the Knoxville police department said in a Facebook post on Monday.

According to the police, the dog was rescued by an officer who happened to be parked under the flyover and was doing paperwork.

“I heard a deep male voice grunt / swear and shortly afterwards I heard a loud impact with a dog that seemed to moan a few meters in front of my patrol car,” the officer wrote in a police report, according to WRCB TV. “As I approached, I saw an injured bitch thrown by the Alcoa Hwy flyover.”

The dog fell more than 10 meters and may have broken his back. She had cuts on her paws and was bleeding from her mouth, the police said.

The police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the crime hotline at 865-215-7212 or the Knoxville Police Animal Control Unit at 865-215-8640.

