The police investigation focuses on babysitters

Connor Horan was just two years old when he died in the care of a babysitter 18 months ago. Death tore the city of Warwick, Queensland, apart.

9News revealed for the first time that Lisa Halcrow was the focus of the police investigation into the death of the little boy.

Ms. Halcrow babysitted Connor at her Warwick house on Sunday, August 19, 2018, when she brought him to the hospital with terrible internal and head injuries.

Lisa Halcrow babysitted Connor when she took him to the hospital. (9Nachrichten)

The toddler was declared dead upon arrival.

Ms. Halcrow claimed that Connor had fallen down a small staircase, but a special child trauma examination was initiated after an autopsy.

Ms. Halcrow did not speak when 9News spoke to her.

She is currently on trial for unauthorized driving and drug addiction.

Connor Horan was just two years old when he died. (Supplied)

Connor’s family did not want to speak in front of the camera, but told 9News that they would put the investigation into the hands of detectives.

Last week, mother Emily Horan appealed to anyone who had information about Connor’s death to contact the police.

“We really need to get to the bottom of this,” said Ms. Horan.

Connor’s tearful grandmother Deborah Ballard said her family missed the beautiful boy and the “happy dance” he had always done.