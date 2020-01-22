The police opened the tomb in Maastricht in search of students who had disappeared in 1993

Maastricht police have opened a grave in a city cemetery in search of the remains of an 18-year-old health science student who disappeared in 1993.

On August 31, Tanja Groen disappeared on her way home from a Circumflex student association party in the city of South Holland. Around midnight she left the group to cycle to her accommodation in Gronsveld, but was never seen again.

The police said in a statement that they had “very serious” information that could lead them to find their bodies.

The grave to be opened had been unearthed when it disappeared and “it was buried on September 1st,” the prosecutor said.

Recordings on the Telegraaf website show that a large white tent was erected over one of the graves when police and forensic experts arrived. The contents of the grave are searched “layer by layer” to preserve evidence, the police said.

Cold fall investigators were informed of the possible location for their bodies last fall, and their families were informed that the grave would be opened this week.

“We will be so relieved when this uncertainty ends and we can finally take our daughter home,” her mother Corrie said in a statement.

