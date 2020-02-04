The police put a Spider-Man suit on the bush track in the Tyrrell case

The police, who investigated William Tyrrell’s disappearance, placed a Spider-Man suit and a secret camera on a bush track that a person of interest, according to a Sydney court, was walking on.

The surveillance strategy was unveiled Tuesday before the Downing Center District Court when hearing charges against former NSW senior detective Gary Jubelin.

Magistrate Ross Hudson had previously denied an application from the NSW Police Commissioner to suppress details of covert strategies, surveillance strategies, and other investigation strategies.

Former NSW detective Gary Jubelin leaves Downing Center District Court today. (Bianca De Marchi / AAP)

The 57-year-old jubilant woman pleaded not guilty of illegally having four conversations with the interested person Paul Savage in 2017 and 2018 when he investigated William’s disappearance from a house in Kendall in September 2014.

Prosecutor Philip Hogan said that Mr. Savage, who lived on the same street in the city’s mid-north coast, was at home when the three-year-old disappeared in a Spider-Man suit.

On July 26, 2017, the police placed a camera and Spider-Man suit, similar to the one that William had worn, on the bush track where Mr. Savage is known to be walking every day.

They photographed him in the area, but were not sure if he saw the suit that day. He reported it to the police the next day.

William Tyrrell disappeared in 2014. (Supplied)

“The meaning of this is that it was one of the issues that Mr. Jubelin spoke to him about,” said Mr. Hogan.

An order to monitor and a phone call was issued for Mr. Savage at times, but the prosecutor said Jubelin made four secret records that they did not cover.

He alleged that Jubelin had instructed another officer to record the first call that Jubelin made from the police headquarters over the speaker on the phone.

He is said to have instructed the officers not to save the recording but to store it on the computer system.

Two other calls were made secretly to Mr. Savage’s house on Jubelin’s cell phone, but he later asked the officer to make copies of them saying that they were under the warrants, Mr. Hogan said.

Jubelin admitted that he had called, but claimed that the recordings were made to protect his legitimate interests, including for operational reasons.

He said Mr. Savage had previously complained about aspects of his August 2017 interview because the air conditioning was too cold and he had no access to water.

“Mr. Jubelin cannot have a personal interest in a matter arising from a police investigation,” said Mr. Hogan.

None of the talks with Mr. Savage were urgent and could have been postponed to organize the warrants, he said.

Detective Sergeant Laura Beacroft, who was involved in the investigation into William’s disappearance, said that further investigation had been carried out on Mr. Savage after he became interested in March 2017.

This included “numerous strategies that have been developed to create some kind of response” by Mr. Savage.

Locating and listening devices, cameras and surveillance personnel with handheld devices were used.

“One of the problems was that Mr. Savage had a habit of listening to his radio very loudly,” she said, while static electricity was also a problem when making audio recordings.

Jubelin had the idea to stick the Spider-Man suit in the bush, she said.