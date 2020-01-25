The police take shots in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Update (January 25th): Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with the Chestnut Street shootout in York City.

During their investigation, the York City police said they found that the victim had been targeted and had previously negotiated with his assailants.

The police identified one of the suspects as Wadie Danfora, 30, from York.

He was arrested on January 24 and is currently in York County Prison.

Among other things, Danfora is faced with kidnappings to facilitate a robbery, serious physical injury and possession of a firearm.

The police are still investigating this crime.

Persons who have information about the crime or suspect are asked to contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219. Tips can always be anonymous. Tips can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com

Previous:

One person was injured after a shootout in York on Saturday evening.

Police said it happened just before 4:00 p.m. along Chestnut Street’s 700 block. Saturday.

When the police arrived, they found that a man had been shot in the stomach.

He was brought to York Hospital and is in a stable condition.

No reason for the incident is known, and the police continue to investigate.

Persons with information are asked to contact the York Police Department in one of the following ways: