The police, who are looking for the Alabama teenager who got into a strange car, never made it to school

Photo: Pelham Police Department

PELHAM, AL – Alabama authorities are trying to find a 13-year-old girl who has disappeared on the way to school.

Amberly Nicole Flores left her home in Pelham, Alabama on Tuesday morning to walk to the school bus stop. But she never made it to school that day and has been missing since then, the Pelham Police Department said.

The girl’s parents said it was unusual for her daughter not to go to school.

“She is very good, a very good girl,” her father, Alfredo Flores, told Birmingham ABC subsidiary WBMA-LD. “This is the first time that she goes to school and doesn’t come back.”

Amberly was last seen in a white jacket with blue jeans and a pink backpack near the Green Park South RV park.

A surveillance video from the area shows that the girl “willingly” climbs into a dark Mercedes SUV, the police said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing child emergency alert for Amberly on Wednesday.

The 13-year-old is described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is just over 5 feet tall and weighs around 115 pounds.

Persons who have information about this case are asked to call 911 or the Pelham Police Department at 205-620-6550.