The policeman filmed threatening to “invent something” to arrest a man

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

browser it

supports HTML5

video

The police investigate after filming an officer threatening to “invent something” and arrest a man.

The clash, which was shot yesterday in Accrington, took place between an unknown member of the public and a Lancashire police officer.

A video shared on social media shows an officer approaching a man saying, “Sit in the car and shut up. If you want to fucking come up to me and push out my chest and something like that, okay, I’ll lock you up. We’ll do it, right?

The man says he has done nothing wrong and the officer replies: “I will think of something. Public order. Alignment to a policeman. I have to do it?

The policeman was filmed cursing the man and threatening to “invent something”

“What will they believe, me or you?”

It is unclear what happened before the incident was filmed.

Lancashire police confirmed that forces investigate the incident, and said it was “clear” that a man should receive an apology.

The spokesman said: “We are already aware of the materials circulating in social media regarding the activities of the officer during yesterday’s incident at Accrington.

The case is being investigated and has been referred to our professional standards department. The recording clearly shows that the audience deserves an apology that we will try to convey today. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/X01CGZkV10

– Lancashire Police #StayHomeSaveLives (@LancsPolice) on April 18, 2020

“The case is under investigation and has been referred to our professional standards department.

“The recording clearly shows that the audience deserves an apology that we will try to give it today.”

Contact our information team by sending us an email to webnews@metro.co.uk.

You can find more stories like this on our news page.