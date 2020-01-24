The Polish art project marks places of missing Jewish cemeteries life

In this file, a woman works in Europe’s largest Jewish cemetery in Warsaw. The POLIN Museum for the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw states on its website that there are 1,164 Jewish cemeteries in Poland, but more than half of them no longer have tombstones. – AFP picture

WARSAW, May 11 / PRNewswire / – An ethnologist and photographer attempt to regain a lost chapter of the Polish past by marking and photographing the locations of the missing Jewish cemeteries with transparent “gravestones”.

The plexiglass installations carry laser-etched epitaphs in Hebrew, which are said to be buried there.

Before the Second World War, Poland was home to more than three million Jews, one of the largest Jewish communities in the world. However, the vast majority were killed by Nazi German occupiers who established death camps such as Auschwitz on Polish soil.

Next Monday, world leaders, including President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, will join some of the few survivors in Auschwitz to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the camp’s liberation.

The ethnologist Katarzyna Kopecka and the photographer Piotr Pawlak travel Poland in search of places of former Jewish cemeteries in their project “Currently Absent”.

“This is a bit like bringing back destroyed roots, but life is stronger than trying to destroy it,” said Pawlak. “We can bring back some memories.”

Kopecka said they had the idea for the project when they discovered that they were unwittingly sitting in an area that was actually a cemetery.

“Regardless of whether it is a field or something else, these places are usually neglected,” said Kopecka, who wants to visit around 200 such locations with Pawlak for her project.

Interest of the offspring

Kopecka said they often work with local authorities to locate a former cemetery, but even they sometimes can’t find it, which forces them and Pawlak to rely on guesswork.

The plexiglass systems are removed after the photographing.

The pictures were shown in the Polish parliament and in cultural centers across the country.

“We have people who contact us and whose ancestors are buried in these cemeteries and ask when we will go to a particular place,” said Kopecka.

“They give us the name of the place, they want to get a photo because they have never been to Poland and their grandfathers, great-grandfathers, aunts and uncles are resting here.”

The duo plans to publish a book with their photos and make a documentary about the cemeteries, which will also include descendants of the people buried there. – Reuters