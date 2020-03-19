The Polish performer comes out as a young, 100-year-old

Witold Sadowy, a 100-year-old Polish actor has come out as gay.

The renowned actress and actress spoke publicly about her first sexual encounter with TVP Kultura to turn 100 people.

The Polish player: ‘I was born different.’

At the end of the interview dedicated to his life and work, he said: “For me the most important thing is the survival of the truth.

“I’m proud of being an honest person. I am single, and I had no children, something to regret.

But I was born different. I’m gay. Now I have said it all, as a disclosure. ”

Witold Sadowy of Poland in the past (Special Occupation)

The Polish LGBT + Replika wrote on Facebook: “At this critical time we have some very interesting and exciting news.

“Witold and journalist Witold Sadowy (are) 100 years old!”

The magazine added: “Mr. Witold, thanks …. and we wish you 200 years! “

People are so excited Witold Sadowy finally becomes his reality.

People rushed to call the actor.

Another wrote: “Bravo 👏 many years in disguise, thank you very much ….. I wish you health and love 💚”

W tym ponurym czasie mamy dla was prawdziwie niecodzienną, pozytywną wiadomość. Cout out at wieku 100 lat…

Secretary of the Republic on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

One user tweeted: “Thanks so much, when Witold reached a good and exciting age – you confirm that it’s not too late to get off the mark and point out that the differences in sex are related to different ages!

“So much, good health, happiness, another hundred years of life, happiness, prosperity and love!”

Some have thought about how things had made the holder hide the sex for so long – sitting on everything from the AIDS crisis to homosexuality during the Nazi occupation of Poland.

One wrote: “It is a sad fact that they have to wait 100 years to be able to tell the truth without worrying (or at least not caring about it).”

Things are not going wrong for LGBT + people in Poland, with homophobic surgery in the country.

One third of Poland has claimed to be “LGBT-free” polls after more than 100 nuns signed a pledge to end LGBT “propaganda.” Overall, it affects a region larger than the size of Hungary.

Local authorities in these areas swear to reject the elements that promote tolerance and should refrain from providing financial assistance to NGOs engaged in the promotion of equal rights.

The move has been strongly opposed by the European Parliament and by LGBT + people around the world.