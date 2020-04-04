The Polish president said a possible vote for the May election – media

WARSAW – Voting on the Polish presidential election in May despite the coronavirus, President Andrzej Duda said in an interview published Saturday, amid signs that coalition governance might separate the issue.

The National Law and Justice (PiS) nationality wants to hold an election on May 10 despite the pandemic, and proposed legislation to introduce postal ballots to replace physical voting.

A more liberal partner in the junior coalition, Accord, said it was unrealistic that the deal would go ahead and propose a two-year delay.

“This (postal voting) solution was used a few days ago in Bavaria,” Duda told daily newspaper Nasz Dziennik.

“We can also introduce this idea here … Voting on the poster will be new to Poland, but the situation is not unusual.”

Asked when the election should take place on May 10, Doubt said the vote should be held when it is safe to do so.

In a sign of the party’s decision to enforce the postal vote, PiS on Friday replaced the head of the post office with Tomasz Zdzikot, who will leave his post as Deputy Defense Minister.

Polish daily Rzeczpospolita quoted a source with knowledge of the matter saying that PiS wanted a trusted official as head of the bureaucracy at such a critical time.

Poland has imposed restrictions on public lives to stop the spread of the virus, including the closure of schools, parks, forests and hotels and the ban on gatherings outside more than two people, excluding families .

As of Saturday, it had reported 3,503 coronavirus cases and 73 deaths.

Duda criticized the European Commission for interviewing for a lack of pandemic support.

“As a country we have received no additional financial assistance from Brussels,” he said.

“You do not see any good contact from European institutions … regarding the activity of the European Commission, I must say that it looks difficult,” he said.

