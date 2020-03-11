The poll shows Joe Biden as the leader in each state of the “Mini Super Tuesday”

Joe Biden (D) leads Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in each of the six states holding their primary contests on Tuesday, according to a polling data set released on Tuesday.

Swayable polled registered voters who were allowed to run in the state’s Democratic primary elections before “Mini Super Tuesday” contests. The results show former Sanders senior vice president for double digits in all states except Washington.

According to the results, Biden leads Idaho more than 15 percent, Michigan above 34 percent, Mississippi over 39 percent, Missouri above 20 percent and North Dakota over 34 percent. The race is tougher in Washington, with Biden two percent, well within the margin of error +/- three percent of the vote:

#NEW @swayable polls:

Idaho: Biden +15.2

Michigan: Biden +34.2

Mississippi: Biden +39.8

Missouri: Biden +20.9

North Dakota: Biden +34.5

Washington: Biden +2.0

Featured results, via Swayable:

Idaho

Joe Biden 52.3

Bernie Sanders 37.2

Other 8.9

Tulsi Gabbard 1.6

N = 833 MOE = 7

Michigan

Joe Biden 62.0

Bernie Sanders 27.9

Other 9.2

Tulsi Gabbard 0.9

N = 3,126 MOE = 3

Missouri

Joe Biden 56.6

Bernie Sanders 35.7

Other 5.3

Tulsi Gabbard 2.5

N = 2,037 MOE = 3

Mississippi

Joe Biden 67.9

Bernie Sanders 28.1

Other 3.7

Tulsi Gabbard 0.3

N = 1,247 MOE = 4

North Dakota

Joe Biden 65.1

Bernie Sanders 30.5

Other 4.0

Tulsi Gabbard 0.4

N = 383 MOE = 9

Washington

Joe Biden 38.5

Bernie Sanders 36.5

Other 24.0

Tulsi Gabbard 1.0

N = 1,840 MOE = 3

The Swayable team polled three states, Michigan, Missouri and Washington on March 9. Respondents in Mississippi and Idaho were surveyed March 8-9, and those interviewed in North Dakota were surveyed March 7-9.

Another group of delegates, 352, have participated in Tuesday’s election. Michigan gets the biggest prize and offers 125 delegates. A Detroit free press poll released Monday also showed that Biden crushed Sanders in the Great Lakes State with a 24-point lead. However, Sanders has run into Michigan and has foreseen a victory.

He famously beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Michigan Democratic primary by less than two percentage points.