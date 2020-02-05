The popular Enfield pub had no soap in the kitchen during a terrible food hygiene visit

Food hygiene inspectors warned staff at a popular Enfield pub to return to work with symptoms of illness and also criticized the lack of soap in the kitchen that workers could use to wash their clothes. hands.

The Kings Head had a food hygiene rating of only one in five when it was last inspected, which means “a major improvement needed”.

The details of the overwhelming inspection were revealed by an access to information request (FOI) submitted to the Enfield Council.

The pub at 9 Market Place got a horrible score largely based on its food security management for which it received the comment “ major improvement needed ” because it had no management system in place. square.

There was not even soap in the kitchen for the staff, and the owner was informed that the pub needed a deep cleaning.

The report states: “At the time of the inspection, there was no soap available in the sink. Soap must be available at all times for hand washing.”

An inspector then listed everything that required thorough cleaning and disinfection, including the structure of the building itself and essential equipment such as the oven, refrigerator doors and cutting boards.

Many parts of the kitchen were also damaged, including the tiles, the window sill and the door frame.

The pub was also tasked with: “Ensuring staff are aware that they will not be able to return to work after diarrhea and vomiting, unless they have had no symptoms for 48 hours.”

The pub, which has an average rating of four out of five out of 370 reviews on Google and three out of five based on 54 reviews out of TripAdvisor, has been criticized for not having a clear date coding system for expiration dates , some with dates indicating when they were prepared while others indicate the day of disposal.

Black mold was also found in the ice maker, food was left uncovered – which could lead to cross-contamination – and the same containers were used for raw and cooked food.

To stay up to date with all the latest news, stories and events from across North London, give the My North London Facebook page a taste.

We will provide you with the latest traffic and travel updates, including updates on London train and tube services, in areas such as Camden, Harringey, Crouch End, Walthamstow, Islington, Hackney, Barnet and Enfield.

The latest news will be brought directly to your news feed, including updates from the police, ambulances and firefighters. We will also bring you updates of our courses and advice, as well as longer and lighter readings.

We also publish your photos and videos, so send us a message with your stories.

Like the My North London Facebook page here.

You can also follow us on Twitter here.

MyLondon asked the pub if he wanted to comment on the score and a spokesperson said: “We had just changed our boss so he hadn’t sorted anything out, but the place is perfect now.

“If they had come a day later, they would have seen this.”

The Kings Head was inspected on November 22, 2019 and the rating remained correct as of February 5, 2020. The results can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.

.