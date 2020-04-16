The Port of Liverpool stops a P&O vessel on the Dublin-Liverpool route

A key supply line between the Republic and Britain was disrupted by the impoundment of the P&O Norbay by the port authorities in Liverpool on Thursday.

It is understood that the dispute relates to the payment of € 689,000 (£ 600,000) in fees to Peel Ports, owners of Mersey Docks and Harbor Company Limited, the official name of the port of Liverpool.

The Norbay is one of three ships operated by P&O on the Irish Sea between Dublin and Liverpool. The other two are Norbank and Clipper Pennant.

The Norbank was loaded and ready to leave Dublin on Thursday for a trip to Liverpool, but was later abandoned and its cargo removed.

Freight volumes have decreased in recent weeks, in line with restrictions on coronaviruses in Ireland, Britain and Europe, from where goods are purchased for Ireland via the UK “land bridge”.

In a statement, P&O said it had been “in talks since the start of this crisis” with the owners of all the ports in use “to ensure that we can manage the payments while everyone takes care of this. unprecedented situation “.

The ferry company siad had “asked for flexibility” in terms of payment times, but “the port of Liverpool refused to respond even though we had agreed to pay in full”.

P&O said that “irresponsible and unnecessary actions of Mersey Docks and Harbor Company Limited in times of national crisis have closed an essential Dublin-Liverpool supply route, which means that vital goods will not be allowed to flow between the UK , Ireland and Europe ”.

P&O Ferries is owned by DP World, a global organization that generated profit before interest, taxes, and depreciation of € 3.04 billion in 2019.

In response, Peel Ports said that Liverpool played a critical procurement role in many key supply chains, including medical, health and food. He said that “customers who refuse to pay their bills endanger these and other supply chains. Any decision to detain a ship is always made as a last resort, and only when there is a significant debt to be repaid. ”

Freight forwarding

Commenting on the importance of impounding and removing other P&O vessels trading with Liverpool, the sources said that the absence of P&O should not cause panic. Other companies, Seatruck, Irish Ferries and Stena, still operate on the Irish Sea route to Liverpool and Holyhead.

However, the carriers were concerned that the absence of P&O, even for a short time, would affect their ability to cross Liverpool.

Most of Seatruck’s activities on the road involve trailers, as opposed to drive-on and drive-off. Many chauffeur-driven carriers prefer to use the Liverpool route as they start early in the morning in Liverpool with “a new driver and a new tachograph”.

The route to Holyhead, said a carrier, was a shorter crossing, but the port of Holyhead was “much further from most English destinations”.