The Postcard Killings trailer starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Famke Janssen

RLJE Films has released the official trailer for The Postcard Killings, the future function adaptation centered on James Patterson and Liza Marklund’s bestselling novel starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Strolling Dead, Supernatural, Watchmen) and Famke Janssen (How to Get Absent with Murder, X-Males franchise, When They See Us). You can look at out the trailer now in the participant beneath, as perfectly as the formal poster in the gallery!

In The Postcard Killings, Detective Jacob Kanon’s (Jeffery Dean Morgan) earth is destroyed when his daughter and son-in-legislation are brutally murdered in London. Not able to sit idly by and do nothing at all, Jacob travels to London to get the responses he requirements. As he learns of similar heinous murders going on across Europe – just about every preceded by a postcard despatched to a area journalist – Jacob is in a race in opposition to time to quit the killings and locate justice for his small female.

The cast also includes Cush Jumbo (The Fantastic Spouse), Joachim Król (The Wall), Steven Mackintosh (Rocketman), and Denis O’Hare (Dallas Buyers Club).

The film is directed by Danis Tanovic (No Man’s Land, Success) and was prepared by Andrew Stern, Ellen Furman, Liza Marklund, and Tove Alsterdal.

The Postcard Killings will get there in theaters, Electronic, and On Desire on March 13.

