The pot shops resume their activities after the execution of the mandates

Published: Feb 8, 2020 / 3:14 PM PST / Updated: Feb 8, 2020 / 3:14 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Three local pottery stores are operating again after search warrants were launched earlier this week. Knotts Collective, Backyard Organics and The Cannabliss in Oildale are back.

The State Office of Cannabis Control issued warrants for pot shops after undercover investigators found the stores operating without a license. The office conducted a probationary scan with the assistance of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators seized nearly $ 185,000 in cannabis flowers, edibles and cannabis concentrate and more than $ 11,000 in cash at Backyard Organics on Tuesday. At the Knotts Collective, the search warrant resulted in almost $ 300,000 worth of cannabis flowers, edibles, cannabis concentrate, and vape pens. An additional $ 2,800 in cash was also seized from the Knotts Collective.

Despite the search warrants, all stores resumed operations on Saturday.

At Oildale, the Cannabliss has placed a sign on its door to inform customers that they are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

It is a developing story that will provide updates when new information becomes available.