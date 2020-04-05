The pregnant girlfriend of the U.K. Vice Johnson principal Boris Johnson has COVID-19 symptoms

Boris Johnson’s pregnant girlfriend Carrie Symonds “spent the last week in bed with major coronavirus symptoms”.

Symonds, 31, took to Twitter to reveal that he is suffering from coronavirus symptoms. His entry came after Britain’s prime minister was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

“I spent the last week in bed with major coronavirus symptoms,” he posted. “I didn’t have to try, and, after a seven-day break, I felt strong and I was on the verge.”

– Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 4, 2020

She added: “Pregnancy with COVID-19 is clearly of concern. To other pregnant women, please read and follow the most up-to-date guidelines that I have found to be v (very) reassuring.”

The head of the U.K. remains in isolation, after telling social media followers on Friday that he also has a fever.

Britain’s health minister Nadine Dorries said she regularly spoke with Symonds throughout her illness, adding, “She has shown and found classic signs and symptoms that most people experience with # COVID19. She is recovering and getting stronger every day. #InThisT total. “

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his partner Carrie Symonds on March 7.

Toby Melville / Reuters

Environmental campaigners and former political officials for the Conservative Party and Johnson announced their engagement and pregnancy in February.

The U.K. remains locked in the midst of a worldwide health crisis, with only citizens going outside to shop or collect medicine, for a daily workout, and travel to work if it is really important.