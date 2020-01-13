The pregnant teacher loses an unborn child in an accident 30 minutes after the baby shower

Loading...

JONES COUNTY, miss. – Mashayla Harper almost died on the way home from her baby shower after the police claimed she was on the run. Your unborn child did not survive.

A service was held for her unborn daughter on Wednesday, but she was unable to attend because she had been in the hospital since the Saturday accident.

According to CNN subsidiary WDAM, Harper was 36 weeks pregnant.

“It was very emotional. We were looking forward to being here [the baby]. She would be a spoiled baby, ”Harper’s father, Maurice Pruitt Sr., told CNN on Wednesday.

Thirty minutes after her baby shower in Jones County, Mississippi, Pruitt said he received a hysterical call from Mashayla’s mother Chandra Harper. She had been driving about six or seven cars behind her 24-year-old daughter when traffic suddenly stopped. She asked someone what had happened in front of her and a driver informed her that a pregnant woman had just had a car accident.

Pruitt says Chandra knew immediately that it was her daughter. She found Mashayla on the floor in front of her car. Pruitt says they weren’t sure how she got there, but the driver’s door was missing because of the accident.

The driver of the vehicle that met the fourth-grade math teacher fled the scene, but was arrested late Saturday, Pruitt told CNN.

According to WDAM, 35-year-old James Gilbert was accused of having left the scene of the accident with injuries. It is unclear whether he has legal representation.

CNN contacted the Jones County Sheriff’s office but heard nothing about it.

She is a “strong woman”

Harper was brought to the South Central Regional Medical Center, according to WDAM.

Her father tells CNN that doctors have informed the immediate family that their unborn child has died 45 minutes later.

The doctors told the Harper family that they had suffered severe trauma, including abdominal, knee and leg injuries. Pruitt said doctors didn’t think she would survive the surgery and that she was resuscitated at least once. He described Harper as a “strong woman”.

After the surgery on Saturday evening, she was given life support and released on Monday afternoon. Pruitt says while she is in and out of sleep, Mashyala kept asking her mother about the baby. He says Chandra is not sure how to tell her daughter about the baby’s death so her blood pressure will not rise. The family told her Monday night.

A GoFundMePage was created to fix Mashyala’s medical bills and loss of income. As of Thursday night, the site had raised nearly $ 8,000.

Pruitt says his daughter is recovering pretty quickly. “On Saturday she developed from a life-support job to a job in her own [hospital] room.”

“The better [Mashayla] the better everyone gets. I made her smile last night, ”said Pruitt.