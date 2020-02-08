The Premier League clubs have developed an armpit solution from VAR

The Premier League clubs are reported to want to give attackers additional scope for offsides to stop controversial marginal VAR decisions.

Clubs and fans alike were frustrated with the goals that the technology excludes by the millimeter.

VAR have rejected several goals this season due to minor offside positions

Since its introduction this season, 25 goals have been ruled out by VAR offside positions, and six more goals have been awarded after the flag was raised.

The Times reports that the Premier League clubs have told referees that they want the attackers to have 10 cm of margin for marginal decisions.

Mike Riley, managing director of Professional Games Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL), is said to have told club leaders that 10cm clearance would mean nine of the 25 excluded goals would have been scored.

The changes would be fairly straightforward if a thick line were drawn for the defender’s position, while that of the attacker remained the same. If the line was covered by the thicker line for the attacker, no offside would be called.

The PGMOL must be approved by the International FA Board at its annual meeting on February 29th.

If agreed, UEFA can also take it over for Champions League matches.

A source told The Sun: “The clubs want Mike Riley and the league to see if this works.

“There was agreement in the room that VAR had to be part of the game, but we had to make it work better.

“This is a possible solution, but one that everyone agrees would mean more goals.

“But even if we’re ready for the next season, it would still have to be ratified by the Ifab.”