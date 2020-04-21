The Premier League launches a star-studded FIFA 20 tournament to raise money for the NHS-Eurogame.net.

Alexander-Arnold! Sterling! Zha! More!

Footballers will be competing in the FIFA 20 tournament to raise money for the NHS while trying hard to finish the 2019-20 season in the wake of the Premier League coronavirus outbreak.

In the inaugural E Premier League Invitational tournament, one player from each Premier League club represents their team in the final and the final set will be shown live on Sky Sports on Saturday 25th April.

The prize fund goes to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a way to raise funds for national health care. Expect to stay on home messaging even during the competition.

Some of the real big names are participating in this. Trent Alexander-Arnold – probably the best right-back in the world – will play from Liverpool. World-class winger Rahim Sterling represents Manchester City. Wilfred Zaha playing from Crystal Palace. Chelsea’s promising right back Reese is playing from the James Blues.

The opening rounds are held four matches daily between Tuesday 21st April to Friday 24th April from 12 noon to 4pm. The telecast will be televised live on Saturday, April 25 at 3pm in Semi-Final and Final Sky Sports.

You can watch it on YouTube and Twitch.