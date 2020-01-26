The premiere of Grammys 2020 begins with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant

The premiere of Grammys 2020 started today (January 26) with a short break for basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The annual awards ceremony is traditionally held at the LA Staples Center, which also features the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team that Bryant played for.

When the premiere ceremony began, which preceded the later television ceremony, Recording Academy interim director Harvey Mason Jr. paid tribute to the athlete. “As most of you may know, we lost Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter today,” he said. “Since we are in his house, I ask you to join me in a moment of silence.”

Bryant was in his private helicopter that morning when he crashed and a fire was reported to have started. Five people were found dead in the crash. No survivors are currently known. The cause of the crash is currently being investigated.

Entertainment stars have started paying tribute to the basketball star. Angel Haze tweeted: “Holy shit. Kobe is fucking gone. My brain can’t even calculate. The angels got a great one today. Impressive.”

Bruno Mars added: “Kobe was a superhero in this place and I’m sure he was one for his family. Send them love and prayers. It’s heartbreaking.”

Big little lies Star Reese Witherspoon also joined those who went online and wrote: “I was only devastated when I heard about #KobeBryant. Send love, prayers and compassion to his family. Also to his entire @NBA family. “

Bryant was not only celebrated for his basketball court activities, but also won an Oscar in 2018. For his five-minute piece, he received the award for the best animated short film Dear basketball,