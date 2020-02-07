The premiere of the Sinner season destroys Matt Bomer and Chris Messina

Photo: Peter Kramer (USA Network) TV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

One of the most compelling elements of The Sinner has always been the way it triggered the plot of the murder mystery conspiracy every season with a stimulating incident that seems almost incomprehensible from a logical point of view. In the first season, Jessica Biel’s casual housewife suddenly snapped and stabbed a stranger for no apparent reason. Season two had the horrific, poison-related death of some adults from a child, again for no real reason.

The third season of the US sleeper hit continues in the great tradition of starting with a cruel death and with no clear justification for the event. But instead of a strange loss of memory or an inexplicable connection to a mysterious cult, there is a crime that seems terribly plausible: a car accident and a tense interpersonal relationship that could happen for a number of overly human reasons. This is still the sinner, but compared to previous years, the beginning of this story, let’s say, is getting closer to everyday life.

Fortunately, the show still attracts top-class actors, and despite the general awareness of the latest premise, the onscreen talent helps balance the less inspired character of the latest narrative, at least initially. Matt Bomer, Chris Messina and Jessica Hecht are welcome additions to the world, each of which brings a ghostly look and morally ambiguous behavior to their performance to the usual “Who can you trust?” – To better follow the scenario of the show. Again, Bill Pullman’s Harry Ambrose is the grounded but emotionally isolated core of the series, a man who may reconnect with his estranged daughter and grandchild, but still intentionally maintains his own family relationships on behalf of his job.

This time the initial riddle revolves around Bomer’s Jamie Burns, who appears to be a successful and popular teacher at an upmarket prep school in Dorchester, despite being introduced in a toilet cubicle and previously taking a shot of weeds from his vape pen and giving eye drops on the school day. After an apparently normal evening, when he is preparing a nice dinner on the grill with his very pregnant wife Leela (Parisa Fitz-Henley), an old college friend suddenly turns up unannounced: Nick Haas (Messina) with a package and an obvious one Resentment against Jamie, who in turn hisses his friend for unknown reasons to get away from there. Instead, Leela invites Nick to dinner and soon we are confronted with the unpleasant sight of Nick who asks Leela, “But you didn’t want the baby, did you? Jamie did it.”

Still, it is still a shock when Nick shows up dead that night and bleeds on the hood of his car after flying through the windshield when the car crashes into a tree. (Messina is a name big enough that his role is likely to include a lot of flashbacks, or he’ll haunt Jamie quite a few times as a ghost.) Jamie, it turns out, was sitting in the passenger seat and – as We experience it to the end the episode – we decided to wait almost an hour before calling 911 to ensure his friend’s death, culpably erasing all of Nick’s phone prints. Nick seems like a total sneaker in the short time we know him, but death is a terribly hard punishment for being rude at dinner. The big questions of action: Why did Jamie do it? Why did Nick and he go to Sonya in the middle of the night? What is the current story between Jamie and Nick and what happened in the past few days when Nick was in town? And – the greatest of all – will Harry’s daughter ever drink a bowl of her favorite childhood sugar flakes with him?

The show draws on some of its well-known touchstones in a different way, even if it poses an initial puzzle that lacks the unreal appeal of the last two seasons. Creator and writer Derek Simonds again enables Ambrose to act as an emotional but tense conversation partner. The detective, whose flaws keep him from being heroic, remains our only avatar for reliability. Harry played a bigger role in season two than the “traditional” detective character, who focused more on the case than the difficulties of his personal life, but this first outing is devoted to the domestic life that he has had to build up for himself since then : A A secluded house deep in the forest, early preliminary attempts to connect with his daughter and grandchild, and no mention of the woman who gave him the boot.

Director Adam Bernstein also looks back on past seasons to improve the look and mood. It wouldn’t be The Sinner without transforming pleasant suburban / rural idyll into foreboding places even in the middle of the day, and here Bernstein appropriately leans against the strange contrast between humble shop fronts and murderous intent and limits Jamie’s astonished state of mind to the cozy his local area. (It doesn’t hurt that they can plunge Nick into the frame at will, whether he’s threatening Jamie in Leela’s shop across the street or becoming a full-blown spirit of revenge in the Burns house, as in Jamie’s vision, where Nick sneaks up behind Leela and cut her throat with a knife.)

It is still too early, so there is every possibility that things will be a little cloudy, complicated and more in line with the ethereal mysteries that have defined this surprisingly sharp series. But at the moment it looks a bit too much like any other case of the week, in which the various procedures offered by the networks are carried out with clockwork precision. The sinner must start doing what he does best – making things smarter and stranger – so that there is no more detailed version of what we can get elsewhere. Fortunately, the numerous artists in front of and behind the camera suggest good prospects for the future. But do it quickly – none of us who watch is as gullible as Leela Burns.

