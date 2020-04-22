The president announced a 60-day suspension of green cards because oil prices are falling even more among the pandemic virus.

Donald Trump has announced that he will “protect jobs” with 22 million people currently at work due to the Cronor Virus crisis, suspending immigration to the United States, his executive order has been condemned by critics. It is both the practice of partisan opportunism and the attempt to. Deviate from your wrong answer to the epidemic.

The executive order was approved at a daily press conference at the White House on Tuesday. “We have to take care of the American worker first,” he said, repeating the words “America First” for the first time since the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump has announced that some green cards will be suspended for another 60 days and that an executive order is expected to be signed on Wednesday.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

“This is not only an attempt to divert attention from Trump’s failure to prevent the spread of the virus and save lives, but also an authoritarian move such as using a crisis and advancing his anti-immigration agenda,” Joaquin, Congressman, said. ” Castro

In addition to talking about immigration changes, the president and his administration responded to reports of large jobs, including Harvard University, by receiving a loan from the Paycheck support program. The budget was earmarked for small businesses, not universities like Harvard, which has a multibillion-dollar endowment.

“Harvard intends to return the money,” Mr Trump said. “They shouldn’t have taken it.”

Questions are raised that after the Senate approves another stimulus package, they will ask questions about PPP loan jobs, which will provide an additional $ 310 billion for PPP. Parliament is expected to vote on a stimulus package on Thursday after the Senate approves it.

The United States is among the states preparing for the death toll, with more than 823,000 confirmed infections, according to John Hopkins, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas, according to the United States. They are the end of unlocking and reopening. Many murders

View the latest update

2020-04-21T09: 15: 00.000Z

Greetings and welcome to the extensive coverage of the Independent newsletter about the outbreak of the virus in the United States and the response of the Donald Trump administration to it.

2020-04-21T09: 30: 00.000Z

Trump stops immigrating to the United States to “protect jobs” with 22 million illegal jobs

Donald Trump has announced that he will “protect jobs” with 22 million people currently at work due to the Cronor Virus crisis, suspending immigration to the United States, his executive order has been condemned by critics. It is both the practice of partisan opportunism and the attempt to. Deviate from your wrong answer to the epidemic.

The president tweeted this news on Monday evening …

… And that makes you happy right now.

Here is Andrew Bonkam’s report.

2020-04-21T09: 50: 00.000Z

Southern governors are still moving to prevent the shutdown, despite high warnings

The death toll from Covid-19 in 42,300 – the highest in the world – and about 787,000 have been confirmed, according to John Hopkins, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas. Giving locking up and reopening, killing many

Georgia Governor Brian Camp said some jobs could be created as soon as April 24. “People who are allowed to be proud of ‘minimum basic operations’, including gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, art studios, hairdressers, make-up,” he said, citing “favorable data and more testing.” And health, hair designers, nail hairdressers, beauticians, relevant schools and their massage therapy.

Meanwhile, Bill Lee, the governor of neighboring Tennessee, said on Monday that the order to stay at home would not be renewed on April 30, and that jobs in most states would resume early next week. However, this order does not apply to cities with the largest cities, including Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga.

And in Texas, which has recently seen protesters calling for a return to work, state parks are reopening as officials say stores will be allowed to provide ancillary services later in the week.

The Republican governor of West Virginia, Jim Dad, said yesterday that if the facilities met uncertain criteria, hospitals would be allowed to take selective action, while the Democratic governor of Colorado, Jard Polis, said he would allow them to do so. Across the country, the order to stay at home expires. Next week, as long as the social distance and other protective measures continue.

Another Democrat-led state, Oregon, said it would adopt many of the three-phase roadmaps to reopen the state, while regulating low-population areas.

But governors in many other states said they lacked the necessary laboratory equipment and warned that they could face a second wave of infection, as asymptomatic individuals could continue to spread the disease.

“Who in this great state believes that they care more about jet skiing than about saving the lives of the elderly or the vulnerable?” Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer said there were restrictions in her state. “It’s not about our right to gather. It’s about our parents’ right to life.”

New Zealand’s Democratic Governor Phil Murphy, one of the beaten states, said the experiment should double its current level before the restrictions are lifted.

Andrew Navosi’s report is here.

2020-04-21T10: 10: 00.000Z

The president is baiting the GOP governorate of Maryland to test the kits

He returned to the president, who last night gave him an angry White House press conference and spent time plotting conspiracy theories about the state governor’s demands for ventilation and testing equipment, part of a “very dangerous political game” to bring him down. Is.

Before addressing the platform, he tweeted:

Trump, who was loved by many in his political theater, leaked a high list of labs, saying some leaders “did not understand” in their states.

He was particularly outraged by Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of the state of Blue Maryland, who accused the president and his team of making false allegations about states that had enough test kits for an interview on Sunday.

“The governor of Maryland doesn’t really understand,” Trump said. “He really didn’t understand what was going on.”

The president has often spent his time defending his record, again arguing with PBS reporter Yamiche Alkindor and pointing to the unprecedented drop in US oil prices to the negative territory as a “financial decline.”

Here is John T. Bennett’s report.

2020-04-21T10: 30: 00.000Z

Maryland from South Korea performs 500,000 corona virus tests

This is another reason for pouring the president into Larry Hogan.

The governor of Maryland, with the help of his wife, who grew up in Seoul, took matters into his own hands to procure the source kits from South Korea, to curse the federal government.



2020-04-21T10: 50: 00.000Z

Silent lock-in protests continue as Foussi warns that they will start a fire

As protesters continued to defy quarantine quarantine restrictions across the country, Facebook was moved to censorship groups that have staged anti-lock demonstrations on their platforms.

Hundreds of people gathered in Herisburg, Pennsylvania, on Monday as part of an “Operation Graidlock” event to demonstrate against housekeeping guidelines across the country. Video footage shows a crowd of flags and car horns flying in the state capital’s building have called on authorities to lift restrictions they consider “too much.”

Not all the events we have witnessed in recent days across the country have been well-received …

… And some idiots have been quite breathtaking (imagine you don’t even have to listen to “American-born” lyrics before reading it in a public protest).

As is often the case in our difficult times, it is the soulless Dr. Anthony Faussi who deserves the last word on all of this.

Here is Justin Vallo in Herisburg.

2020-04-21T11: 10: 00.000Z

Trump ran into the atmosphere in the morning and resumed a one-man crusade against Lamestream Media.

Despite waking up late last night, the president is waking up to his critics and now lamenting:

He has also reacted sharply in the past:

About his claims about the ranking of greatness …

So what made President Nervous so late? Worried about whether the country has enough air conditioning and testing to save its life from coronavirus? Do you increase the need to reopen the country and revive the economy with a very real threat of a second wave of dangerous infections?

of course not.

He was obsessed with Russian research – about the retrieval of excerpts by Fox analyst Greg Jart about ancient controversies such as the letters of Steel Steel and Hillary Clinton.

Surprisingly, he also tweeted this to his interrogation lawyer, Allen Drushwitz, hours after the release of his documentary video of Barack Obama.

Here is Gino Spocchia on all this madness.



2020-04-21T11: 30: 00.000Z

The WHO warns that rushing to reduce virus restrictions could revitalize

America, note.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that rushing to reduce the limitations of the virus will likely lead to a resurgence of the disease. The warning comes as governments around the world plan to restart their economic activities.

“Now is not the time to lose weight. Instead, we need to prepare ourselves for a new way of life for a predictable future,” said Dr. Takshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

“Governments must stop to stop the spread of the virus, and the removal of locks and other measures for social distance must be done gradually, and a proper balance must be struck between keeping people healthy and allowing economies to work,” he said.

The notorious CEO had a similar message:

Despite concerns from health officials, the United States has announced plans to reopen the offensive, while Boeing and at least one American heavy equipment manufacturer have resumed production.

Elsewhere in the world, step-by-step reopening is taking place in Europe, where the crisis is beginning to erupt in places such as Italy, Spain and Germany.

Australia said it would be possible to resume emergency surgeries next week as health officials grow more confident that hospitals there will not be overshadowed by Covid-19 patients.

The reopening comes as politicians are tired of rising unemployment and the prospect of economic depression.

Asian stocks fell below Wall Street on Tuesday after US oil futures fell below zero due to frustration with factories around the world, and cars and planes were not used.

2020-04-21T11: 50: 00.000Z

Negotiations are under way for a new $ 450 billion coronavirus stimulus bill

Late-stage talks on a new $ 450 billion (6 366 billion) coravo virus aid package expired yesterday, but the Trump administration and key lawmakers insist the Borjam agreement is available.

With the continuation of the negotiations, the trading axes have been largely determined. Most of the budget goes to $ 300 billion (4 244 billion) to strengthen a non-cash loan payroll program. Extra aid is being provided to hospitals, and billions of dollars are being spent to strengthen the virus test, a key step in building the confidence needed to reopen state economies.

The draft – which was originally designed by Republicans to raise $ 250 billion (3 203 billion) to supplement payroll subsidies for smaller businesses – has so far become the second of four major coronavirus response bills. Democratic demands have prevented this from happening, although they are likely to be deprived of the money they want to be deprived of to help state and local militant governments.

The Senate held a briefing Monday morning in favor of the formula, which could provide a window for action if progress is needed, but requires unanimous approval, but was not prepared in time.

Majority leader Mitch McConnell held a Senate meeting to finalize an agreement by then.

“It’s been four days since the Paycheck support program was launched. Republicans have been trying to get more funding for this important program for a week and a half now,” McCann said. “Our Democratic colleagues are still prolonging their discussions with the government, so the Senate unfortunately can’t afford to pay more for American checks today.”

The parliament has announced that it can hold a meeting as soon as Wednesday to vote on the package. Parliament is likely to call on lawmakers to vote for Washington, and it shows these logistical challenges.

Treasury Secretary Steven Manuchehr, Treasury Secretary of the Treasury, said in talks with Democrats that he hoped to reach a deal that could quickly pass Congress and achieve a small business management program. . The weekly support was moderate, but optimism about the immediate deal was appalling.

“I heard today from our legal affairs team that they hope to be able to agree this week,” White House White House Chief of Staff Killian Kahn told Fox News on Monday. “The Secretary of State feels confident. He said there was a deal going on yesterday. A much better situation than we did, for example, a week ago.”

2020-04-21T12: 10: 00.000Z

Alexandria Occasio Cortez labeled “privileged child” for being able to return the relief package as it is

The progressive young Democrat continues to act as a hated figure for Fox News and the far-right media, and has done nothing to support federal funding since his signal was announced, as the agreement helps to provide the largest federal financial aid. It is agreed that it will not support those who are hard pressed to help. Don’t go far enough

Talking to him last night in his show, Talker Carlson mistakenly described a former piece as “a special child”, a truly outstanding piece of hypocrisy.

Here we talk about Griffin Connolly about his protests.

2020-04-21T12: 30: 00.000Z

Kellyanne Conway complains that Michigan allows you to smoke but not cut it.

Gino Spocchia offers you the latest White House Senior Advisor, here is an example of a textbook on the brutal slogan that is in the crowd of Operation Gridlock.

2020-04-21T12: 50: 00.000Z

Trump urges Trump to follow “crazy” and “slanderous” instructions to end US sentencing

The Daily Show’s correspondent added to the president’s condemnation of his efforts to reopen the country early, potentially endangering thousands of people.

Elie Harrison has this one.

2020-04-21T13: 10: 00.000Z

Trump is looking for a civil war. His followers are happy with their commitment

For Indywiss, Hannah Salinger examines Operid Gridlock’s performance.

2020-04-21T13: 30: 00.000Z

Trump swears at the approval rating, but lags behind internationally

The president has previously been credited with his approval rating in the Republican Party (he does not normally cite the poll in question, but gave himself a 95 percent rating).

GOP is not exactly known for precise introversion these days, let’s face it.

Here is how the crisis of credibility of world leaders in countries affected has improved.

Undoubtedly, Trump will surprise himself at the end of the Giuseppe Conte scale, but he is actually much closer to the dangerous area of ​​Jir Bolsonaro.

2020-04-21T13: 50: 00.000Z

Joe Biden breaks his monthly fundraising record of nearly $ 50 million

The Democratic nominee had a month of hell and tripled Trump’s money.

Here is more from Andrew Navus.

2020-04-21T14: 10: 00.000Z

Trump is committed to supporting the US oil and gas sector in the United States

The president says Steve Manuchein and Dan Bervolt are “developing a plan to finance the energy industry after the collapse of the oil market in a second day.”

2020-04-21T14: 30: 00.000Z

Female reporters attack Trump over Nancy Pelosi’s Twitter account for sexism and bananas

According to Mashreq, Dana Bash from CNN talked to her colleague Wolf Blatzer about the treatment of women in the press of her newspaper in the White House about the virus, following bullying towards the likes of Yamich Alkindor, Kathleen Collins and Vigia. Jiang attacked the president.

“As a woman who has covered the White House, as a woman who covers politics and politics in Washington, we just have to say that the way she treats women journalists is different,” Bash said.

In particular, Jiang supported Trump on Sunday during Trump’s time while he was still holding MAGA demonstrations.

“He was asking completely legitimate questions,” Bash said. “I think it’s important to note that there’s a difference in how he reacts to difficult questions.”

Meanwhie, Nicolas Wallace of MSNBC issued the following misleading assessment of the recent Twitter attack on President Nancy Pelosi:

2020-04-21T14: 50: 00.000Z

Trump’s new press secretary angered police by trying to get reporters to come to him

Isobel Van Hagen told Indy100 about Kylie McManny, who is currently struggling with a meaningless battle to lose on Twitter.

2020-04-21T15: 05: 00.000Z

Joe Biden about Michelle Obama as a running wife: “I was beating him in the heart”

Alex Woodward talks about rumors that the former first lady could join Trump’s rival.



2020-04-21T15: 20: 00.000Z

Trump golf opens image of vodka with golf joke that could “kill coronavirus”

“I did it,” California-based John Daly said in a video that was well-received by the president.

Louise Hall has more to say.



. (ToTranslate Tags) Donald Trump