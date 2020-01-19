The President hopes to end the process before the Union stands

Senator Lindsey Graham claims that President Donald Trump hopes that the impeachment proceedings against the Senate will be “over” before speaking on the state of the Union next month.

On Saturday (local time), House Democrats published their arguments for why Mr. Trump should be removed from office by the Senate.

Senator Lindsey Graham claims that President Donald Trump hopes that the impeachment proceedings against the Senate will be “over” before speaking on the state of the Union next month. (Sipa USA)

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump’s legal department released a response to Senate subpoenas contesting the articles on Saturday evening.

Last month, Mr. Trump accepted an invitation from Parliament President Nancy Pelosi to deliver the State of the Union address on February 4.

Trump’s recent speech on the state of the Union attracted attention after it became an issue in negotiations over the partial government shutdown.

In mid-January, Ms. Pelosi asked Mr. Trump to move the address or to send it in writing, citing security concerns.

Mr. Trump replied by canceling Ms. Pelosi’s use of a military vehicle for a trip abroad, but he finally agreed to her request and agreed to postpone the speech after the decommissioning ended.

Donald Trump is almost certain to be acquitted in the Senate, as 53 Republicans with 100 seats in the Senate provide a buffer against allegations of abuse of power and congressional obstruction. (EPA)

When asked about Trump’s mood and expectations on Sunday, Sen Graham, a close ally of the president, said he was optimistic that the process would go in his favor.

“His mood is to go to the Union state with this support and talk about what he wants to do for the next four years, the rest of 2020, and what he wants to do for the next four years,” said Sen Graham during the Interviews with Fox News.

“He feels very comfortable with the idea that this will be good for him.

“The one thing he keeps talking to me about is what will the next president do after that if it succeeds? He doesn’t want to legitimize the attack on the presidency.”