All together now. An increasing number of Hollywood celebrities are urging President Donald Trump to step down as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the world.

Star Trek actor and left-wing activist George Takei seems to have started the trend on Twitter on Wednesday, writing, “The president must resign.”

Numerous activists and progressive groups repeated Takei’s tweet. Two-and-a-half star Jon Cryer picked up one of these retweets and amplified the message to his followers, also verbally.

Actor Steven Weber tweeted Cryer’s call for Trump to resign.

Weber’s script was later repeated by Full Metal Jack’s Matthew Modine, who released “The President Must Resign” more than ten times on Wednesday, on Tuesday.

Vincent D´Onofrio, the star of Modine’s full metal jacket, added to the celebration.

Other entertaining figures to repeat Trump’s call for resignation are actor Kirk Acevedo, screenwriter Thelma & Louise Callie Khouri, and actor Christopher Titus.

